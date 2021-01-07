Leonard Pitts Jr.: White conservatives gave violent white radicals a pass. Now they're about to destroy the country

Meantime those same charming people were storming the barricades. If the hypocrisy of white conservatism were any more naked, it would be skeletal.

They acted like racial-justice uprisings across the country were an attack on the Union. Then they committed this act of treason unparalleled in American history.

They called Colin Kaepernick unpatriotic because he knelt during the National Anthem. Then they took Confederate battle flags into the Capitol.

They decried the burning of a Target store in Minneapolis during the George Floyd protests. Then they came to Washington and burned democracy itself.

So much for the peaceful transition of power.

And if we are not very careful in this moment: so much for America.

No, scratch “careful:” If we are not purposeful and intentional about requiring liberty and justice for all, if we do not stop minimizing, rationalizing and mollycoddling white extremism, this country cannot survive.