Leonard Pitts Jr.: Whitmer plot and cultural entitlement

But here is where Bragman’s logic turns as ramshackle as Morrison’s yard: Inner-city violence — the violence of having too little, living too close, enduring too much — almost always stems from arguments, drug-trade disputes and small-time street crime. But when have you ever seen an inner-city gang conspire to overthrow a government? Would news media dignify that terror cell as it has dignified this one, by calling it a “militia”?

Would anyone tie the crime to economic anxiety?

The answers, in order: Never, no and no.

Urban violence often is a violence of survival, often a violence of tragic idiocy. But what Morrison is accused of is a violence of cultural entitlement, of the perceived loss of power and rank. It is a violence of, “Who is she to tell me to wear a mask?” A violence of, “It’s getting so a white man has no rights at all anymore.” A violence of, “Make America great again.”