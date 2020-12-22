Rex Huppke: Crybaby Trump has gone 'coup-coup' and GOP nods along

That’s why there are people like me, and plenty of other Americans paying attention to Trump’s postelection crapnado of nonsense, who feel like our heads are going to explode because few if any sane Republicans are standing up and saying: “Hey, this is bonkers, deeply embarrassing and unconscionably bad for the stability of our democracy. Knock it off.”

Here is a small sampling of tweets Trump, who lost both the popular vote and the Electoral College accompanied by my comments in parentheses:

“RIGGED ELECTION!” (The election was not rigged. There is no evidence to support this.)

“We will soon be learning about the word ‘courage’, and saving our Country. I received hundreds of thousands of legal votes more, in all of the Swing States, than did my opponent. ALL Data taken after the vote says that it was impossible for me to lose, unless FIXED!” (Virtually every word of this is a lie.)

“No candidate has ever won both Florida and Ohio and lost. I won them both, by a lot! #SupremeCourt” (This is false and just plain stupid. John F. Kennedy beat Richard Nixon, and Nixon won Florida and Ohio.)