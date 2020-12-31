Robert C. Koehler: One World: The wisdom of wholeness

If we don’t look at the world with a sense of wholeness and wonder, with a sense of its connection to the larger eco-structure of the planet, which includes ourselves, whatever we do likely is to come back to haunt, if not us, our children. This applies to political actions and policy as well. If we go to war, war comes back to us. If we exploit and poison the planet ... I think we know what happens. This is not us-vs.-them politics. It is certainly not some sort of idealism. This is reality: ecological realism. And the outreach of this column is to politicians who do not want to be failures.

Of course, there are “interests” that are going to come into conflict, especially considering our long history of short-term winning, also known as profit. In this country, as well as much of our divided world, short-term gain is often all that matters and nothing else exists. This flawed thinking is at the core of our social infrastructure. But much to the surprise of many corporate leaders, a deeper wisdom is also present at the core.