In an op/ed piece a couple of months ago, I wrote that I’d be attending my 60th high school reunion. Right before the reunion, the news came that my best friend from high school — Marv, in whose home we’d been planning to stay — had died. He had called me three weeks before to tell me that the doctors were giving him three to six months to live, but his ravaging cancer had taken him with surprising speed.

Marv was an exceptionally fine man — a man of reliably sound judgment, possessing a mind whose powers enabled him to become an important and respected attorney, and whose character led him to play his role in the world with impeccable integrity.

He and I became close friends when we were in our mid-teens. Many were the days we shot hoops together on his parents’ driveway, or threw a Frisbee on my yard, while we shared our feelings about the girls we were interested in, and our thoughts about this world we were growing up in. We double-dated to the prom.

In the years right after college, we would get together during my visits home from college. Marv was going to our state university and still living at home, while I was immersed in a very different kind of college experience. It was already becoming clear he and I were on paths that would lead us into very different lives.

The perception of that difference led, one day, to our discussing the question: Would we drift apart, as people so often do, or remain friends for life?

Neither of us felt we knew how to think about that, so we took the question to my father.

My father said he saw our friendship as connecting us at a level where the bond would remain, even as we each pursued our own different path through life, taking us into different “worlds.”

And indeed, such differences have been real — in a variety of non-trivial aspects of our lives. But my father was right: Marv and I had a fundamental commitment to each other, and to our friendship — despite there being ways in which we didn’t meet as fully as we had as teenagers.

So, Marv has been an important friend to me. We’ve been like relatives who are always there for each other. For some years, we have called each other on our respective birthdays. Every five years, when a class reunion has come up, we two couples have spent some days together. We were committed to remaining connected.

Which means I’ll be traveling halfway across the country to be at the funeral of my life-long friend.

The fact of Marv’s funeral calls attention to a reality that’s challenging to accept.

I recall the scene from just five years ago: six of us — three couples — who sat together, according to plan, at the reunion banquet. Now the other two men (both good friends) are gone. (I wrote about the other loss in “Bob’s Bad Stroke.”)

I complain to the universe. But there it is, an inescapable fact of the human condition.

Our “Class of ‘63” has its own Facebook page. A retired journalist from our class runs the site and keeps us informed of big class news. It is becoming evident we’re losing our classmates at an accelerating rate, something that’s still picking up speed.

Not just our high school class, of course. With the passing years, people in our age group are increasingly having to deal with loss as something that’s built into human life.

Grieving things we valued and lost is something this stage of life compels us to do.

But in that “value,” life also gives us something to celebrate.

Everything we grieve is proof there was something of value in our lives. Something we can cherish.

When a younger man in my family commiserated with me about Marv’s death, he said that it was the idea of such a loss kept him from forming such friendships. I replied that even in the loss of good friends, the experience enriches my life. “Better,” I said, “to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.”

I celebrate having had Marv as a friend.

