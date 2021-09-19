Andy Schmookler: Before you fist-bump about that Texas abortion ban

I’m imagining there are a lot of Republicans who have been fist-bumping and jubilant about the success of the Texas Republicans with their measure that effectively bans abortion in Texas.

But I suspect that they would not feel such jubilation if they saw what else is going on here — something actually far more important than the issue of abortion.

(More important, at least, to anyone who really cares about the Constitution and the rule of law, which means, anyone who cares about what America has always been about.)

Let me put it this way: If we are to tolerate what the Texas Republicans and the five Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices teamed up to do here, none of our constitutional rights are safe. With the same set of maneuvers, any state could do to “the right to bear arms” what the Texas and Supremes’ Republicans did to the right to abortion.

The crucial thing is this: right now, both rights are part of the Constitution. And they remain so until the Supreme Court decides otherwise. It is unconstitutional on the face of it to strip American citizens of any of the rights to which the Constitution and previous Supreme Court decisions entitle them.