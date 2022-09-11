Andy Schmookler: Biden’s regrettable misjudgment

The idea of the president of the United States delivering a presidential address to the nation to sound the alarm about “threats to American democracy” was a good one. Even a vitally important one. But there was a serious failure of judgment in Biden’s execution of it.

The norm for a “presidential address to the nation,” as I’ve understood it, calls for the president to speak — as the president of the whole nation — about matters of important national concern. Above partisan dispute.

Though that norm has not always been followed, it was of particular importance in this instance, when the matter of “important national concern” was the unprecedented assault on the American constitutional order being waged by the main force of the political party opposing the President.

Raising the alarm about what the “MAGA Republicans” are trying to do was both necessary and extremely delicate.

Given the obvious delicacy of a president from one party warning the nation about the other party’s unprecedentedly dangerous conduct, it was essential that nothing in Biden’s speech have even the appearance of being motivated by partisan interest.

And indeed, the first part of Biden’s speech did a creditable job of depicting the multi-faceted attack this Republican Party has launched on the Constitution and the rule of law.

(The refusal to accept election results except when they win; the multi-state establishment, in Republican-governed states, of the means to overturn “the will of the people”; the increasing use of violence and the threat of violence to overthrow “the rule of law”; etc.)

Indeed, so serious are the visible threats to our constitutional order that Biden could have — and I would say should have — declared that he was obligated by his oath of office (to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States”) to deliver such a warning to the nation.

The defense of the Constitution is not a partisan issue: it concerns the very core of America. It’s the obligation of any president, of whatever party.

I welcomed the news President Biden would give such a speech. It was about time, I felt, that the leader with the bully pulpit use it to help the people address what is clearly the central political issue of this American moment: i.e. whether the nation will continue to operate under the framework given us by our founders, or whether that framework will be overturned by a minority-rule, authoritarian, fascistic political force.

So, when at last the president was to focus attention on such a foundational issue, every effort should have been made to fashion the speech so that all who believe in our constitutional system would hear the president’s warning as American, not partisan, i.e. so that every reasonable American would take the profound critique of the “MAGA Republicans,” even if articulated by a Democratic president, to heart.

Had I been in the planning process for this speech, I would have proposed for consideration that the “address” be not just “presidential,” from a Democratic president, but that it also include pro-democracy, pro-Constitution Republican voices.

Perhaps, instead of walking out onto the stage accompanied by the First Lady, President Biden should have been flanked by the two most prominent Republicans who have showed genuine integrity in honoring their commitment to the Constitution: Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. And perhaps they — who have shown themselves willing to put honoring their oath of office ahead of their own political ambitions — could have been given a couple of minutes each to reinforce the president’s warning to the people about those “threats to American democracy.”

But whether or not Biden should have employed such an unorthodox way of demonstrating the utter credibility of that warning, he should have had the good judgment to avoid at all costs including anything in his speech of a partisan nature.

But it is precisely there that his judgment failed.

After a strong speech about the threats to democracy, President Biden moved into laying out the Democrats’ record of achievement. He should have known that this highly delicate “presidential address” needed to be confined completely to the need to defend American democracy. He should have known that nothing in it should be about matters of policy on which liberals and conservatives — people on different sides of normal American politics — disagree.

The major networks all declined to broadcast this presidential address. Perhaps they would have decided differently had the text of the speech scrupulously avoided all partisan content. But in any event, that refusal by the major networks means that the essential message did not get out widely. And, to the extent that limited the ability of the speech to reach the nation at large, that meant this vitally important presidential address failed to serve its urgently important purpose.

During the campaign for the midterm elections, the president will have numerous opportunities to speak about other reasons (besides that most crucial “threats to American democracy” issue) why the electorate should vote for Democrats rather than Republicans. That’s how American campaigns work, and that’s the role that American Presidents — leaders of their party — always play.

But it’s regrettable that President Biden so badly misjudged what the delicacy of this urgently needed “presidential address to the nation” required.

Andy Schmookler is a prize-winning author. Many of his works can be found at www.ABetterHumanStory.org.