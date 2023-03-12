The legal idea of “standing“ creates a problem.

According to the principle of standing, no one can sue for damages unless they’ve suffered an identifiable, concrete injury that can be measured in dollars and cents.

Dominion is suing Fox News for damages they’ve suffered as a result of Fox defaming the company with accusations Fox knew were false. That injury gives Dominion standing.

That standing enabled Dominion to compel Fox to show themselves through internal documents and testimony given under oath.

That evidence, in turn, has enabled Dominion to present a picture of Fox News that has stunned the world. (Except, of course, for Fox’s own audience — as Fox is forbidding its hosts from telling its viewers about this, one of the world’s biggest stories in recent weeks.)

No wonder they want to keep it hidden. Fox’s own words expose the utter moral corruption of that corporation:

From the anchors to the executives to the Board to Rupert Murdoch — Fox knew they were lying to their viewers about the election being stolen. (Anchors like Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity used words like “insane” and “nuts” to characterize the people and ideas they brought onto the air to spread what those Fox stars knew were lies.)

In sworn testimony, Rupert Murdoch (chairman of Fox) admits he knew Fox was lying about the legitimacy of the election but did nothing to stop it. Murdoch declared “It’s not about red or blue — but green,” meaning money.

But it was also about “red” in that it was a continuation of a close partnership between Trump and Fox when Fox promoted Trump’s Big Lie, supporting Trump’s becoming the first loser of an American presidential election to try to overturn an election he had clearly lost.

The picture of this “news” organization is vivid in the clarity of its ugliness:

Its willingness to deceive and exploit its audience (and its contempt for its audience).

Its lack of respect for the truth, and for the ethics of the profession of journalism that are supposed to apply to a news organization.

Its willingness to abet an assault on the American constitutional order if that gets them more money and power.

One can reasonably hope that some good will come out of the ugly truth about Fox being laid bare — an amoral, dishonest, opportunistic force, willing to help overthrow the constitutional order by lying to the people who trust them.

But, whatever may be the beneficial results of what Dominion’s suit is uncovering, that truth could so easily have remained buried. It only came out because Fox went after a particular corporation and inflicted a clear injury. Standing.

But Fox could have sold that same dangerous lie about the election to its viewers without giving anyone the “standing” to sue. Fox had other lies about the election it already was selling its viewers. (Falsehoods about foreign meddling — from Italy to China to Venezuela — to name but one. No one who could compel Fox to reveal the truth about what it was doing.)

That’s what shows a big problem with “standing.” Fox was inflicting damage on the nation, compared to which the injury suffered by Dominion is trivial. But without Dominion, there’d be no price to pay.

Dominion will probably get the $1.6 billion in “compensatory damages” for which it is suing Fox. But:

What monetary value can we put on the damage done to the American nation by what Fox did, in knowingly feeding lies to their viewership that fed the fires that resulted in an armed attack on the U.S. Capitol and the constitutional process?

How much would Americans need to be paid to compensate for the damage done to the nation because tens of millions of Americans — believing the lie that Biden stole the election — will not accept the legitimacy of the presidency that the American people chose in the constitutionally prescribed manner?

And what monetary value could compensate our nation for how much this Big Lie has strengthened a tendency, increasingly visible in our politics, for one party not to respect the outcome of any election they lose?

Fox not only knowingly deceived its viewers, but Fox’s lies were of the most dangerous kind imaginable.

We citizens surely lose much of value when a powerful company willfully lies in ways that steal our precious democratic heritage from us. And some appropriate way should be found to give standing to those suffering such injury — deeper than dollars and cents.

I don’t claim to know what should be done about “standing.” But it seems clear to me that it is not OK that a company could act in so destructive a way — selling lies that threaten American democracy — and simply get away with it (as Fox might easily have done).

So the question needs to be asked:

What can be changed in the law — consistent with the First Amendment — so that citizens who’ve been injured by a media company that assaults our constitutional order with deliberate lies can expose such knowing deception, as Dominion has done with Fox?

And how can the law provide an appropriate way to enable those citizens to compel that company to pay a price for such despicable conduct?

Andy Schmookler is a prize-winning author. Many of his works can be found at www.ABetterHumanStory.org.