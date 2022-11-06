Andy Schmookler: How a rational electorate would see this moment

I realize it would be foolish for me to expect people who can believe that Biden stole the election (despite the overwhelming evidence proving that to be false) to be persuaded by the less obvious picture I’m going to paint here. But nonetheless, I want to present it.

Imagine a timeline showing all the various important and good things the United States government has accomplished over the years — from setting up Social Security to winning World War II to building the interstate highway system to passing civil rights legislation to winning the Cold War. One would see that in recent decades, the ability of American democracy to achieve good things for the people and the nation has greatly diminished.

Although the nation has continued to face challenges aplenty, the elected American government has become conspicuously less capable of taking impressive action to meet those challenges.

But a rational electorate would notice that, in the two years of the Biden presidency, there’s been a significant uptick in the ability of the government to move the nation forward.

This record of accomplishment was hard to notice for a while: after the major early accomplishment of the American Rescue Plan (which helped the American economy recover faster than the economies of other advanced democracies in the wake of the pandemic, the main political drama, for a prolonged period, displayed Biden and his allies failing to pass Biden’s big Build Back Better package.

But then, on the home stretch, suddenly there were a handful of major positive accomplishments. It wasn’t as huge as the Build Back Better plan, but it was substantial. The achievements included:

An urgently needed infrastructure package, addressing longstanding needs.

A bill, regarding semiconductors, that will increase American competitiveness.

Opening the door — finally! — to negotiating prices for prescription drugs, for which Americans pay way more than anyone else in the world.

Game-changing measures that put America onto a much more responsible path in dealing with the challenge of climate change (which a rational electorate would know is vital to the well-being of generations of our descendants).

A rational electorate would recognize that Biden has delivered some major beneficial goods. And they’d recognize that for the people’s government to escape from its long-standing relative paralysis and get good things done is a very Big Deal — because reason says that improving the lives of the people and the future of the nation is what citizens should want from their government.

(I know: people are upset about inflation. But the whole world is dealing with the inflationary effects of the world-wide pandemic and the war in Ukraine. And the rate of inflation in the U.S. is actually less than in the major economies of Europe.)

A rational electorate, recognizing this uptick in the ability of government to deliver the goods, would want that governmental effectiveness to continue. Which means they would vote for the people who gave America those recent successes.

Rational citizens would notice, upon investigation, that the good that got accomplished was almost completely due to the efforts of Democrats. True, some Republicans contributed to a few of these achievements. But more often than not, the Republicans were unified in trying to prevent anything getting accomplished.

And the thoughtful voters in that rational electorate would look more deeply into the meaning of that timeline, to see why American democracy had spent so long incapable of getting much achieved. They’d then discover that this same pattern we see in this recent history, regarding the conduct of the parties, goes far to explain how our democracy became less effective.

Ideally, in a democratic polity like the American, each political party, while also striving to win power through elections, will also feel responsible to find ways of cooperating with its rivals to serve the people who sent them there to do a job.

It can readily be shown that the inability of American democracy to get good things done in recent decades coincides with a transformation of one of America’s two main parties away from the cooperative mode and toward the mode of unrelenting conflict.

For quite a while, only one of America’s parties has talked about cooperation, compromise and bi-partisanship in positive terms. We haven’t been hearing that from the other.

Ideally, each party — when the other party wins the presidency — will respect that the President has been hired by the people to play an important leadership role in our constitutional system.

But it has been more than 40 years since the Republican Party has treated any Democratic president as wholly legitimate:

not Clinton — whom the Republicans sought to find a way to destroy;

not Obama — whom they tried to delegitimize with the Birther Lie (and whom, even before he took office, the Republicans decided to obstruct across the board); and

not Biden — whom they try to delegitimize with the “Big Steal” Lie (and whose proposals, regardless of their merits, the Republicans have almost invariably sought to block).

A rational electorate — observing how the Republican Party of this era has put getting power for itself ahead of doing good for the country and its people — would consider its own top priority to be getting power out of the hands of such a party.