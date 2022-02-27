Andy Schmookler: Impressive presidential performance on the world stage

The proudest I’ve ever been of an American president’s performance, during my lifetime, was in late 1990, when the first President Bush rallied the world to oppose Saddam Hussein’s takeover of its smaller and weaker neighbor, Kuwait.

Bush was an experienced actor on the world stage, having played a variety of roles in American diplomacy before finally becoming President. And the way he gathered a truly global coalition to force Iraq out of Kuwait impressed me as masterful.

That historical moment has come to my mind again as I’ve watched President Biden show comparable diplomatic deftness in bringing the nations of NATO and the European Union into a unified resolve in confronting Putin’s threat and aggression against his smaller neighbor, Ukraine.

(I would bet that Putin underestimated the ability of both Biden and America’s allies to reconstitute a cohesive Western alliance — after the end of the Cold War had eroded the unifying purpose that had originally created NATO as a bulwark against a Soviet conquest of Europe, and after President Trump had alienated the traditional allies of the United States and sullied America’s role as “leader of the free world.”)

But Biden, like the first Bush, has had considerable experience in world affairs, and like that Republican President of 1990, has a temperament well-suited to bringing people together.

It is important, though, to recognize some crucial differences between these two crises.

When Bush gathered his global coalition, the invasion had already happened, and the purpose of the coalition was to muster the military force to drive Saddam’s forces out.

Biden’s gathering of this Western coalition began in the hope that an invasion — at that point only threatened — would be deterred by the unified West brandishing the threat of devastating sanctions.

Now that the invasion is happening, the imposition of sanctions is no longer about deterrence but will serve rather as punishment — the price the aggressor will be forced to pay — for a most serious offense against the peace and the international order.

Another crucial difference between these two crises is that Bush’s coalition was dealing with a minor power (Saddam Hussein’s Iraq), whereas the aggressor in Ukraine is a nuclear superpower.

That’s why Biden made it clear from the outset that the response of the West was not going to be military. And quite rightly, too.

“Rightly,” for the same reason that the United States and the Soviet Union — despite spending more the 40 years facing each other with bitter enmity during the Cold War — scrupulously avoiding getting into a shooting war directly against each other.

A major war between two nuclear superpowers is simply too dangerous to risk.

The Cold War saw many conflicts where one superpower might face the other’s proxies — e.g. the U.S. confronted Soviet arms in Vietnam, and the Soviets faced American arms in Afghanistan — and there were tense moments (around the time of the Berlin Airlift in 1948 and the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962) when it seemed the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. might come to blows.

But the constant effort was to make the “don’t cross” lines so clear that World War III would never be triggered. The boundaries of NATO were such a line, and the Soviet Union never did launch the feared ground invasion into NATO-protected territory.

Ukraine has been explicitly outside of any such line. It would be folly to draw such a line after the fact, casually setting the stage for a potential World War III.

Even as President Biden made clear that the United States will not send military forces to fight the Russians in Ukraine, he has also gone out of his way to underscore that we will protect every member of NATO. That’s as it should be.

Putin’s words and deeds require that clarity, for they imply threats to such NATO member nations as the Baltic states (Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia), which were, like Ukraine, part of the Soviet Union before it broke up, and which — eager for protection from their bullying neighbor — joined NATO in 2004.

I’ve heard some commentators wondering: What will Biden do if worse comes to worst in Ukraine, and we see atrocities being committed by Putin’s forces against the Ukrainian people. Won’t sanctions seem tepid as a response to such a nightmare?

These commentators fail, however, to suggest any alternative, besides a shooting war between two powers that have thousands of deliverable nuclear warheads they can rain down on each other.

It will indeed likely be difficult to witness what the Russians will inflict on Ukraine.

But Putin’s crime will likely produce — eventually — a suitable punishment. There seems a consensus in the West that Putin’s aggression is not just a crime, but a great blunder.

His nation — and even his government — does not seem solidly behind this one-man decision by the Russian dictator. And even if Putin doesn’t care about the economic hardships the sanctions will bring to the Russian population, the people surely will.

The likelihood is that this will work out badly for Putin, though that may take time.

Already, thanks in part to Biden’s masterful diplomatic engagement, Putin’s attempt to extend his power has strengthened the very NATO alliance Putin has sought to weaken.

Andy Schmookler is a prize-winning author. Many of his works can be found at www.ABetterHumanStory.org.