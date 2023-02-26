In a previous piece, I promised to propose changes to make our political system more democratic.

(“More democratic” — meaning giving more power to “the will of the people.” Which I believe increases the likelihood society will develop in directions good for human thriving.)

One such recommendation is to make widespread use of ranked choice voting.

That’s where — besides voting for the candidate they want most — voters also indicate their second, third, etc. choices. In each round of calculation, candidates with fewer votes are eliminated, with their votes going to other candidates in the order the voters ranked them.

Inevitably, that process leads to one of the candidates having more than 50 percent of the votes. That being a majority, that candidate’s winning expresses “the will of the people.”

This solves a well-known problem.

When multiple candidates split the vote, someone can win with a minority of the votes even if it’s a candidate the majority strongly opposes.

That outcome — giving power to a candidate who gets the most votes regardless of how many people strongly prefer a different outcome — thwarts the “will of the people.” Such a system attends only to whom the voters say they want but doesn’t hear who they don’t want.

Ranked choice hears both aspects of the majority’s desires by showing areas of agreement among people who split their first-place votes in a multi-candidate field.

It rewards candidates who are widely acceptable, while penalizing candidates who combine strong support (enough to “win” the plurality contest) with strong opposition (revealed by many voters putting them toward the bottom of their rankings).

Eliminating that kind of candidate is usually beneficial. Under most conditions, what is needed of political leaders is cooperation with others for the common good. Someone who inspires devotion in a minority — while antagonizing the majority — is setting the stage not for cooperation but for conflict.

For many voters, our present predominant election system forces them to choose between voting for their top preference (“voting their conscience) and participating in the decision on who gets the power. (If they “vote their conscience,” they have “wasted their vote” in terms of determining the victor.)

Worse still, when a voter chooses to express their ideal, in practical terms they end up helping the candidate they want least. Which is usually happens with third party candidates in America, since the winner (in the general election) is almost invariably one of the two major party candidates.

(In the most famous example, those Floridians who voted for Ralph Nader in 2000 because they didn’t think Al Gore was liberal enough gave the presidency to the much-less-liberal George W. Bush. Which is directly contrary to what they’d have chosen between the two candidates with a genuine chance to win.)

Democracy is strengthened when voters are enabled to do both: express what they’d like best – even if it won’t prevail – while preserving their role in choosing the winner.

When people can express what they most want while remaining part of the majority that chooses their leaders, the elections enable the electorate to send more complete messages to the nation about what the people want. That enriches the democratic process. It would open up the political arena for more diverse voices and positions.

But at least as important as the benefit of allowing individuals with minority views (i.e. views not well represented by the major contenders) to “vote their conscience” is the benefit of enabling the majority to exclude candidates that are needlessly divisive or extreme.

Ranked choice voting seems almost invariably the better system. But its advantages – in multi-candidate races – might be especially valuable for today’s Republican Party.

After all, the reason the 2022 midterms were disappointing for the Republicans, in a variety of competitive races is that the candidates who prevailed in some important primaries were found unacceptable to enough Republicans to hand the general election victories to their Democratic opponents.

That election suggests that the consensus point of the Republican electorate is more sane and constructive than some of those who have won nominations.

That’s especially likely to matter in a multi-candidate field. Consider the advantages, for the majority of Republican voters, of ranked choice voting in two upcoming primary elections.

Last I heard, there will be a 10-candidate field vying for the nomination for the Virginia State Senate in the newly defined 1st District. A race that splits the vote so many ways opens the door for precisely the polarizing kind of candidate whose dividing the electorate between strong supporters and bitter enemies suggests a politics of conflict, not accomplishment.

That state Senate race seems precisely where ranked choice voting would serve the party.

More important is the upcoming competition for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, likely with multiple candidates.

Under the usual rules, what many are predicting is that Donald Trump will get the nomination even if a majority of Republicans — whether looking at the losses in 2018, 2020, and 2022, or looking at his criminality — would prefer it be someone else. Trump has a substantial loyal following, and could win when a non-Trump majority split their vote among multiple alternatives.

Whatever would be the will of the majority of the Republican electorate, ranked choice voting would help assure that the nominee — whether it’s Trump or someone else — reflects it.

Andy Schmookler is a prize-winning author. Many of his works can be found at www.ABetterHumanStory.org.