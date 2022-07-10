Andy Schmookler: In an ideal democracy

In an ideal democracy, the voters wouldn’t just ask themselves “How happy am I with today’s situation?” and then either reward or punish the president’s party according to the answer.

Rather, they’d ask: “Who has been working for the good of the people and the nation, and who has not?” and then reward and punish the office-holders and parties accordingly.

That means that in an ideal democracy, the voters wouldn’t just say, “I don’t like how prices have been rising, so I’ll punish the president and his party.” They’d take note of the fact that the inflation they don’t like is a worldwide phenomenon, and understand it would be foolish to blame the president for the rising price of gas.

The ideal voters, likewise, wouldn’t punish the president and his party for their disappointment that the pandemic hasn’t disappeared: rather, they’d conclude — from the fact that problem, too, is worldwide — that the persistence of pandemic-related burdens is no reflection on the president’s performance. (Indeed, if they blamed anyone it would be the party that continually worked to impede Americans’ following the best public health practices.)

But perhaps the most interesting point about the ideal electorate concerns how they would deal with their disappointment with how many measures they desired failed to make it through Congress.

(Though it should be noted that this president actually did win two major legislative accomplishments — a big bill to help the nation recover economically from the pandemic, and a major bill to strengthen America’s crumbling infrastructure. Nonetheless, it was the prolonged drama of the failure to enact the “Build Back Better” package that garnered the greatest attention.)

It’s understandable that failure would be a disappointment to many in the electorate, for many of the major components of that package were favored by huge majorities (like 60-80%) of the American people. (To name one: allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices.)

Regarding the electorate, the question is: Whom would voters — in an ideal electorate — punish for that failure?

That question can properly be framed with this simple analogy: If a runner fails to win the race because someone whacked him across the shins with an iron bar, who should be blamed for his failure to finish — the runner or the guy who deliberately crippled him?

(In that analogy,

the winning of the race would have been the passage of a bill containing much that the majority of Americans wanted;

the runner was Biden and the Democrats; and

the guy who intentionally stopped the runner was the Senate Republicans who consistently used the filibuster to block Biden’s proposals.)

Although the Democrats ostensibly had a majority in this perfectly balanced 50-50 Senate, they had “control” only if they maintained complete unity — and used that unity to disable the filibuster. But all the Republicans needed only a single Democratic senator to defect to enable the Republicans to block whatever Biden proposed. (And the Republicans got the defection they needed — two, in fact, Manchin and Sinema).

With their obstructionism, the Republicans were making a cynical political bet about the American electorate. They bet that American voters would punish the party that tried but failed to accomplish what the American people wanted, and reward the Party who made it their priority to make those efforts fail.

From the current polls and futures markets, it looks presently as if the Republicans will win that bet. It appears, that is, that the actual American electorate will blame those who did their best to serve the people, and reward those who deliberately torpedoed the nation’s progress. That is, that the electorate would punish the runner, and not the guy who swung the iron bar.

The Republicans wouldn’t win that bet with an ideal electorate. Indeed, the ideal electorate would see something much more important than whom to blame for the failure to enact some widely desired legislation.

They’d see the extraordinary moral darkness at the heart of a party that’s indifferent to the will of the people, and desires the failure of its opponents more than the success of the nation. All because its priority is to get more power for itself.

The ideal electorate would recognize that this Republican choice is a betrayal of the Nation — particularly damaging now, when that choice squanders an historic opportunity for the nation to make progress.

(It’s a historic opportunity because

This is a time of multiple crises — which means that both the dangers and the opportunities are much greater than usual (like with the New Deal at the time of the Great Depression). And

Biden’s Build Back Better package shows — as future historians will surely judge — that the Biden team put together a creditably well-crafted and constructive set of proposals to improve Americans’ lives and the American future.)

An ideal electorate would recognize, in the Republicans’ choice, the kind of utter selfishness long recognized as one of the hallmarks of evil.

But, to paraphrase former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, that one does not go into an election with the electorate one wants, but with the electorate one has.

So even if — ideally — the American electorate would need no help in seeing these truths in plain sight, it’s the job of the Democrats to provide the voters such help to make the Republicans lose their cynical bet.