Calling America’s problem “polarization” obscures the central reality of our situation: the division we see should be understood as the result of one side drifting away from the rest of America.

This widening gulf — between the Republican Party and the nation as a whole — is visible in several ways.

Like in the poll numbers on a wide array of issues.

On abortion, the Republican base and their leaders lean strongly toward a position that is rejected by two-thirds of the nation. “Two-thirds” means that the American middle is not close to evenly split: the main part of America has not wanted Roe v. Wade to be overturned, and opposes the Republican drive to use government to enforce bans on abortion.

On guns, big American majorities want gun laws that the Republicans — the base, the Republican-controlled state legislatures, and the Republican-controlled Supreme Court — are preventing from being enacted.

Name any major issue, and there’s a good chance polls will show the Republican world is pushing in a direction opposite to what substantial majorities of the American electorate wants.

Republican positions — no universal background checks for guns, block action against climate change, continual challenge to a legitimate election that’s well into the rear-view mirror, etc. — look extreme not only in relation to the American mainland but also in comparison with the policies of other advanced democracies.

The positions of the American majority on those issues, by contrast, would be regarded as reasonable and moderate by observers from our peer nations.

If the 2022 election showed anything, it showed MAGA-type positions and conduct that are required by the Republican base are rejected by the American majority.

That’s not “polarization.” A more accurate description of the major dynamic at work in American politics is to say the “extreme” party has gone off the deep end. Which inevitably puts it in conflict with the majority of the country that has remained relatively sane.

That pattern of Republicans becoming an island of extremism breaking away from the American mainland seems likely to repeat itself with respect to what looks like it might be the main political issue between now and the 2024 election: the battle between Donald Trump and the Rule of Law.

That battle is joined in many venues, and it is intensifying.

Trump has already been indicted in New York for crimes connected with his payment of hush money to a porn star, and he’s already been found guilty of sexual assault and defamation in a civil trial.

The former President has just been indicted for violations of the Espionage Act, deliberate and repeated crimes that seriously jeopardize American national security.

Further indictments seem virtually certain to come in from Georgia and the Special Prosecutor for crimes committed to overturn a legitimate election, including by attempting a coup d’etat.

What happened already with the New York indictment is likely a preview of how this will unfold: the Republican base parting ways with America at large about Trump’s criminality. As I wrote in a recent piece (“Whom the Gods…”),

In the wake of Trump’s Manhattan indictment, the Republican base — and Republican officials — rallied around him. Meanwhile, Trump’s indictment — by a grand jury of regular citizens — weakened Trump with the American public at large. (Only 25% of Americans now see Trump in a positive light.)

About his base, Trump apparently showed brilliant insight when — before the 2016 Election — he famously declared he could “shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue” and not lose his support. That proved true when Trump’s base remained unmoved by the masterful presentation by the Jan. 6 Committee of Trump’s criminal efforts to hold onto power.

And it will likely prove true again. Three-fourths of Republicans told pollsters they believed Trump’s Big Lie about the Stolen Election. And most of the base will probably at least claim to believe that Trump is being persecuted for political reasons, no matter how fully the Rule of Law exposes Trump’s criminality.

We’ve already seen most of the vocal Republican leaders commit themselves to the dogma that it’s just a “Witch Hunt!” no matter what the evidence clearly reveals about Trump’s taking presidential criminality to levels previously unimaginable.

But, as the electorate as a whole looks at the vivid picture painted (by Force of the Rule of Law) of Trump assaulting the Constitution, and endangering national security, a substantial majority will be repulsed by what Trump’s still-loyal base persists in supporting.

While the main part of the Republican Party either believes — or at least pretends to believe — that Trump is being persecution, the American majority will understand what is being upheld is the idea that “No one is above the law.” And that Trump’s conduct shows him to be dangerous.

So a major point of political conflict, in the coming year and a half, will be between:

a minority that supports a leader who, in his contempt for the Constitution, has pushed to make ours the opposite of a “nation of laws, not of men.”

an America majority that supports things like “the Rule of Law,” the constitutional order — the long-standing American creed.

Does it make any sense to call it “polarization” when the division is between one group that believes something for which there is no evidence and the rest of the country that believes what is abundantly proven to be true?

Andy Schmookler is the author of “The Parable of the Tribes: The Problem of Power in Social Evolution.”