Andy Schmookler: Preview of coming detractions

Part of our future is more than usually predictable. But one important part of how this upcoming drama will play is uncertain.

1. It seems nearly certain that Donald Trump will be indicted.

For quite a while, the issue has not been Trump’s guilt, but whether the representatives of the Rule of Law would shy away from treating Trump as the law would treat anyone else out of concern for what kind of domestic trouble such a prosecution might ignite.

But at this point, it seems clear that the people at the Department of Justice have decided that the bigger danger to the nation would be the consequences of not prosecuting such blatant and serious criminality from so powerful a figure.

So I would bet heavily that Special Prosecutor Jack Smith will indict Trump — with the approval of the Attorney General — probably for crimes related both to the attempted coup d’etat and to the stolen classified documents case. (And most likely there will be indictment from Georgia as well.)

2. It can also be predicted with great confidence that Donald Trump will fight back in every way he can, including trying to mobilize his supporters to make trouble.

Trump will try to whip up as much fury as he can in his base. Just as he used the Big Lie about the “Big Steal” to try to overturn his election defeat, Trump is already lying to his followers to kindle their rage at his being prosecuted.

The truth is that the American system of justice is doing what the Rule of Law requires, to affirm the basic American value that “No one is above the law.”

But Trump will mischaracterize his being held accountable by trumpeting a new Big Lie — that his prosecution is just a “witch hunt” waged for purely political purposes. He will tell his supporters that those prosecuting him are his enemies, and therefore their enemies, rather than people who are honoring their oath to defend the Constitution and “the Rule of Law.”

His purpose will be to weaponize his supporters against the system of justice just as he mobilized the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers to attack the Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

Those two predictable developments tell us that we are approaching a long-brewing showdown. Since early in Trump’s presidency, when his lawlessness was already becoming evident, the big question has been “Will it be Law or Lawlessness” that prevails.

Trump forced that issue, with his continual abuses of power, and the Democrats were compelled — reluctantly — to impeach a criminal president. Although the forces of Law did manage to expose the criminality, Trump won that battle — meaning that he maintained his hold on power.

But this time will be different: the coming prosecutions will defeat Trump.

3. Almost certainly, Trump will be tried and convicted. Even just the evidence in the public domain is more than enough to show that an honest jury will find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, and on more than one serious crime.

The outcome in court will differ from that in the impeachments because this new battlefield is far more favorable to the Forces of the Law:

Impeachment was open to the corruption of politics, as Senate Republicans — in violation of their oath of office — acquitted Trump. A president who was clearly a threat of historic magnitude to the integrity of the American government was left in office by a political party that had, by that point, lost all moral principles.

But these prosecutions will be carried out — by the book — in an American legal system that was set up (with its investigations and search warrants and court filings and grand juries and judges’ decisions) to be governed by the application of the law to the evidence.

The showdown is coming, and Law will at last defeat Lawlessness.

What’s uncertain is how high a cost will Trump be able to impose on the nation for Law’s victory.

4. The Big Uncertainty: Will Trump’s followers allow themselves to be weaponized again?

Given who Trump has shown himself to be, he will inflict as much damage as he can to punish the system that has him in its grasp. Now that he no longer wields the powers of the presidency, the only way he can inflict that damage is by weaponizing his followers against the Rule of Law.

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Trump got three-fourths of Republicans to buy the Big Lie about the “stolen” election and he aroused violent militias to attempt a coup d’etat. For the success of that lie, the nation has paid a huge price: millions of Americans were deceived into believing that their new president had robbed them (when, clearly, it was their own leader who was trying to steal the election).

Will Trump’s supporters again believe what the trials will show is patently contrary to mountains of evidence?

Will the “witch hunt” lie be as effective in persuading millions that Trump is the victim and in fomenting violence?

Or will they recognize, this time, the truth about the man who has repeatedly betrayed their trust and the nation itself?

The future political health of the United States will depend on the answers.