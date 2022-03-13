Andy Schmookler: Putin has shown himself to be a profoundly broken human being

More than 40 years ago, the U.S. government had an interest in my joining a small team that was tasked to develop character analysis of designated world leaders in order to help the president know how best to deal with them. (That team had just before — with their work analyzing the Israeli and Palestinian leaders — helped President Carter achieve the Camp David Accords.)

That didn’t end up happening, but it remains true that I try to understand the people I see on the world stage. (I’ve wrestled here publicly to understand what made Donald Trump behave in such extraordinary ways.)

Nonetheless, it’s possible I have misjudged Vladimir Putin. Either that, or he’s lately changed. (On that question, I’ve heard experts on both sides.)

I’ve always seen Putin as a thug, willing to kill to bolster his power. Willing to have one challenger murdered in Moscow, another poisoned in Moscow. Willing to bomb hospitals in Syria.

But in addition to seeing Putin as a kind of Gangster, I also saw him as one of those famous Russian Chessmasters. His moves made good strategic sense, given his gangster-like lust to dominate — i.e., to gain power for himself as the Russian dictator and to elevate Russia back to the level of global superpower that can again rival the United States like the Soviet Union did during the Cold War.

(Nothing so impressed me with his Chessmaster strategic cleverness as how much Putin accomplished — in terms of weakening the United States and NATO — by helping Donald Trump become president. Never in all my study of human history have I seen such an enormous return on investment as what Putin got from meddling in the 2016 American election in order to put the powers of the American presidency into Trump’s hands, in order to degrade the nation that Putin hates most, because it dominates an international order he wants to dominate.)

It was because I saw Putin as such a Chessmaster that I believed Putin was bluffing about the Ukrainian invasion when he moved 200,000 of his “pawns” to the border, and started posturing aggressively. I imagined he was using that threat to get something at the negotiating table. If it wasn’t a bluff, it looked foolish, and I’d never thought Putin a fool.

But I was wrong. Putin was making some fundamental misjudgments a clever Chessmaster would not make — misjudging

the Ukrainian people, whose determination to resist he apparently didn’t expect;

the diplomatic capabilities of President Biden, and the ability of the West to unify with resolute will to deter or punish Putin, or even drive him out of power;

his own military, which has embarrassed itself with its incompetence (even if its greater firepower shows a subpar Russian military can inflict great destruction and suffering on the civilians of a weaker nation).

There’s something a bit crazy — in the sense of being out of touch with reality — about that much misjudgment.

Even if he wasn’t bluffing when he sent his troops to the border, a more rational man would have turned it into a bluff when — before the invasion — it became clear that his planned invasion was not going to go well for him.

He’s still behaving like a thug. But it seems that something must have shifted in him since he made his earlier thuggish moves — like biting off a chunk of Georgia in 2008, and seizing Crimea in 2014 — that proved to be winners.

Putin has apparently grown more reckless. More “out of touch.”

One possible clue to his deterioration is how disconnected from humanity he seems to have become — a disconnection

symbolized — and apparently exacerbated by an extreme fear of COVID — by that long, long table between him and even his inner circle;

represented by his apparent indifference to the suffering of his own people, whose lives are being upended by the impact of the sanctions imposed by the West;

and to the sufferings he’s inflicting on the innocent people of Ukraine.

Perhaps it is that disconnection that enables Putin to give such terribly inhumane orders, like to reduce cities to rubble (and, if Putin authorized it, to risk a continent-wide catastrophe by attacking a huge nuclear power plant).

Only a profoundly broken man would be so devoid of empathy with his fellow humans that he’d put his own needs ahead of those tens of millions of people.

It seems widely believed, for example, that there’s no way that Putin would back down, however clear it became that he’d made a big mistake. For Putin, avoiding his own humiliation would far outweigh the well-being of pretty much everyone else in the world.

So dangerous a quality in a man in command of thousands of nuclear weapons.

He’s always been a “the strong do what they can while the weak suffer what they must” kind of a guy. But it seems that his ruthlessness has now been combined with a kind of cruel rage (as he’s expressed in his speeches, and in his reducing whole streets of Ukrainian residential apartment buildings to rubble).

It wasn’t always clear to me that Putin was not just a gangster, but also a human monster. But that’s what he’s lately shown himself to be.

