Andy Schmookler: Putin’s brandishing nukes proves the need for a different order

I’ve lately been describing the “central challenge” facing any “civilization-creating creature”: “to order its civilization well enough — soon enough — to prevent that creature’s civilization from destroying itself.”

One of the main requirements of meeting that challenge is to establish an order among that creature’s societies that can minimize the possibility of war so destructive a war that it would bring the whole planetary civilization down.

Last fall, I wrote on that same theme:

The likely fate of someone who plays Russian roulette repeatedly is virtually certain, because the laws of probability dictate that — given enough repetitions — what can happen eventually will happen.

Humankind should contemplate that lesson, for unless the international system gets transformed, we will be playing a global-scale version of Russian roulette.

That’s the lesson of the Cuban Missile Crisis (of 1962). Although that crisis was resolved peacefully, historians recognize it might have gone quite differently. We came close to a nuclear war that could have brought human civilization — and perhaps much of life on earth — to an end.

So long as the age-old anarchy in the international order is allowed to persist, other such potentially catastrophic confrontations between nuclear superpowers will occur in the generations and centuries to come.

It was the growing danger of a conflict between the Chinese and American nuclear powers over Taiwan that occasioned that column.

I had then no thought that, within months, we would be witnessing what we are seeing now: another nuclear superpower — apparently under the sole command of a dictator whom many serious observers believe is “unhinged,” “paranoid,” “deranged,” seriously detached from some important realities — not only launching a major unjustified and unnecessary war but also talking about his nukes in a threatening way:

“To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside, if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history,” said Vladimir Putin, who is presumably in command of a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons. “Russia is a powerful nuclear state,” he’s also recently reminded the world, followed by his telling the world that — despite there being no sign of any nation having offensive intentions against Russia — he has placed Russia’s nuclear forces on “high alert.”

Would we not be fools to be complacent about our international order, if it gives one possibly crazy person the power to bring human civilization to a terrible end?

During the Cold War, there was at least sufficient rationality that deterrence — based on a circumstance of “mutual assured destruction” — worked, despite considerable conflicts of interests in a global struggle.

But, the Cold War also demonstrated — in that eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation in 1962 — that mutual destruction (and the end of civilization) truly might happen.

And now, Putin’s possibly deranged nuclear saber-rattling demonstrates even more clearly that being complacent about this international order amounts to continually playing Russian roulette with the survival of humankind.

Admittedly, it will take a long time for the the international order that will ultimately be necessary for humankind’s long-term survival to be built. (Generations at least.) Which compels us to hope that today’s events don’t mean that we’ve already run out of time.

Compelled to hope — because we don’t know whether Russia’s dictator is rational enough not to cross the line and attack NATO country, because if Russia does cross that line all bets are off.

Compelled to hope that, if Putin did give an order to start World War III, that order would not be obeyed. (As President Nixon’s order would not have been automatically obeyed, when his Secretary of Defense took precautions at the time around Watergate when Nixon was drinking heavily and acting erratically.)

I am optimistic that Putin is too sane to precipitate a war with NATO. My bet is he’s brandishing his nukes to intimidate the West.

But — if Putin’s miscalculation puts his hold on power in jeopardy — it can’t be ruled out that this this possibly “unhinged” (and probably megalomaniacal) man might do something completely reckless.

Here’s hoping that there will be no catastrophe.

Here’s hoping that Putin’s aggression — far from getting him the Russian empire he seems to crave — will bring his tyrannical regime to an end.

And here’s hoping that humankind, looking at what we’ve just seen from the dictator of a big nuclear power, will resolve that — over the coming generations — we must build a different kind of international system that eliminates (or at least minimizes) dangers like this, and better assures the survival of human civilization.

With such a goal in mind, this crisis perhaps brings also some good news.

Already, Putin’s criminal assault on his weaker neighbor has had beneficial effects. Besides its having reviving the alliance of democracies, and discredited the authoritarian movement of these times, it has inspired nations and people around the world to come together in defense of the vital norms against inter-societal aggression. And those norms are surely the moral basis for the kind of international order humanity needs if our civilization is to survive for the long haul.

If Putin’s aggressive gambit does backfire, that failure will be a blow to the “Spirit of the Gangster” to which — as I argued in a column in December — the anarchic nature of the intersocietal order gives way too much power.

Andy Schmookler is a prize-winning author. Many of his works can be found at www.ABetterHumanStory.org.