Andy Schmookler: Radio shows that would be impossible now

The reliance on lies in the political messaging of Conservative America has increased over time.

Exit polls showed that George W. Bush won re-election because of millions of voters who held three different false beliefs about the Iraq invasion they’d been taught by FOX News.

(Believing, for example, that weapons of mass destruction had been found in Iraq, though the failure to find them had been a huge story; and that the world had applauded the U.S. for its invading Iraq, when protests from governments and peoples around the world had been widely reported.)

It was about that time that trying to have good political discussion on the radio became an ordeal.

Once again, during the Obama presidency, important lies were cultivated in the Republican base. What kind of conversation can one have, about Obama, with someone who simply knows that Obama was born in Kenya, and therefore is not legitimately President of the United States?

There was a good reason why I ran for Congress in 2011-12 against a 20-year Republican incumbent under the slogan, “Truth. For a change.” Already, the Republicans’ statements — on virtually every issue — showed no concern about the truthfulness of what they said. Whatever works.)