Andy Schmookler: The absurd — and ugly — denial of racism

On so many levels, the big right-wing outrage these days about the assertion that racism has been a powerful force in American history and society is such a crazy thing! (And so ugly.)

No honest student of our nation’s history could deny that racism has played a major role in the American story.

We could start with the central trauma of American history: the Civil War.

That terrible conflict was the culmination of the nation’s struggling for decades over the same issue: whether the domain of the slave-based economy would expand.

(Prior crises over that issue had culminated in the Missouri Compromise of 1820. That issue was then at the heart of the struggles over Texas and the Mexican War. Then after the next time that conflict over slavery’s expansion was contained briefly by the Compromise of 1850, the battle continued through the confrontations escalated throughout the decade leading to the election of a President determined to prevent the slave-system from expanding further.

It was then that the Southern states seceded and formed the Confederacy. “And the war came.”)