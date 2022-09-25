Andy Schmookler: The British monarchy and a spiritual dimension to the life of nations

We are witnesses to something remarkable with the death of Queen Elizabeth and the accession to the throne of her son, now titled King Charles III. It points to an ineffable spiritual dimension to the life of nations.

The founders of our nation were products of “the Age of Reason,” and their focus was on how to set up a mechanism for controlling how power would be wielded. Their government was to be headed by an executive — the president — whose powers would be limited. George Washington went out of his way not to be a “king,” which is what the American Revolution rose up against.

The Mother Country — England, Great Britain, the United Kingdom — had a history of monarchy but evolved to create a separation between the monarchy and power. The king (or queen) remained but played a role apart from the power to run the country.

What was left, for that role, once power had been taken away and only the ceremonial role of “head of state” remained?

The death of Queen Elizabeth — after so long a reign, of 70 years — reveals that a great deal still remained.

Even though she did not wield actual governmental power, the huge outpouring of feeling — mourning her death, celebrating the meaning of her long reign — is proof beyond doubt that Queen Elizabeth II was important to the life of that nation. Emotionally important. Spiritually important.

Elizabeth seems to have functioned as a personification of “the soul of the nation,” a human figure who embodied the identity of a collectivity made up of many tens of millions of people (as well as, to a lesser extent, many nations that had historically been part of the British Empire).

While some are focusing attention on the dark side of the institution of the monarchy — how the royals are connected with a history of imperialism, how the wealth of the family is kept unaccountable — the huge throngs of ordinary Britons waiting many hours to pay their respects to a queen lying in state is testimony to something of great importance this monarch meant to that nation’s people.

How did the queen earn this outpouring of appreciation and respect?

It is not as though she and her family have had a smooth ride. Her family’s troubles — one son’s shabby treatment of his celebrated wife, another son’s apparent involvement in very tawdry, if not criminal, matters, etc. — have been played out in public. And the U.K.’s especially vicious tabloid press has made the most of every available scandal.

But for 70 years, the British nation has watched a queen be an exemplary role model for putting duty and service to the nation foremost. History is full of powerful and privileged people who have used their position for purely self-serving ends. In Elizabeth II, the U.K. got a person more than usually willing to put selfish interests aside to do whatever she could see the nation required of her.

(And she has been careful to steer clear of most political controversies in which the nation was embroiled, When she has spoken to the nation — as in the midst of the COVID pandemic — it has generally been to comfort, to reassure, to encourage. To care for the nation rather than to be a combatant.)

Doubtless, that spirit of dutiful service shines especially brightly at a time when the nation is still coping with the self-inflicted wound of Brexit and when the nation’s prime minister has lately been drummed out of office for conduct that was self-indulgent, dishonest, and contemptuous of the notion that with great office comes great responsibility.

Doubtless, this queen’s fulfillment of her role with dignity has been especially valuable to a nation that is still absorbing its fall, over the past century, from the status of great power to a relatively middling player in world politics.

What all this shows is that we human beings are wired so that much that is meaningful to us is best grasped when it is embodied in a human being. Queen Elizabeth wasn’t just one human being among almost 70 million in the United Kingdom. As a monarchic “head of state,” the queen had the job of being the container for the nation’s self-image. And these throngs paying tribute to her are expressing their gratitude for the national identity that the queen personified for that nation and the world.

Now at last comes to the throne her son, as King Charles III.

Everyone has witnessed his human shortcomings over the decades that he has been the king-to-be. But I expect that he will fill his role impeccably — perhaps not so impeccably as his mother, but to an admirable degree.

That expectation is based on several factors:

Charles is in his 70s, and has had an extraordinarily long time to contemplate what kind of king he would like to be and how he would like to be seen. He seems to take his responsibility seriously, and to understand that his mother is a tough act to follow. The difficulties he has faced — the challenges he could not always gracefully surmount — seemed to have ingrained a humility in him.

So I expect that his focus will be trying to fulfill his task as monarch as creditably as he can.

Andy Schmookler is a prize-winning author. Many of his works can be found at www.ABetterHumanStory.org.