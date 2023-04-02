The Republican base is facing a major moral challenge. It recently faced a similar test, and failed it. There is a lot at stake for America in whether it does better this time.

That moral challenge can be stated in this way: Will the Republican base choose to support a lie wielded by Trump in his war against the Rule of Law?

The first time around, Trump’s lie was the election had been stolen from him.

Once again, in his new Big Lie, Trump claims himself a victim. The claim this time is the reason he’s being investigated (and likely soon prosecuted) is that his enemies are attacking him for political reasons.

The truth in both cases could hardly be clearer.

Mountains of evidence proved abundantly the claim about the “stolen election” was a lie. Never has the legitimacy of an American election been more completely established.

The evidence regarding Trump’s criminality is likewise overwhelming — even considering only what’s been publicly revealed. Some crimes were committed before our eyes. Some — such as those investigated in Georgia — are clearly exposed by actual recordings.

In both instances, Trump’s lies represent a serious assault on the Rule of Law.

Elections are at the foundation of America’s democracy, which dictates “the will of the people” shall choose who will wield the power of the state.

Also fundamental to our American heritage is the idea that “No one is above the law.”

In both cases, Trump’s purpose with his Big Lies is to rally his supporters to help him prevail over the American order, i.e.:

a system of elections by which, in 2020, the people made the choice to take the powers of the presidency away from Trump; and

a system of justice by which those who violate the law are to be held accountable.

In both cases, the stakes have been high for America whether or not the Republican base believes Trump’s lies, and whether they would support their lawless leader or the Rule of Law.

That the great majority of Republicans believed Trump’s lie about the “Big Steal” created the climate in which Trump could assemble a violent mob to launch an attack on the U.S. Capitol (and on the constitutional process). The persistence of that belief has further undermined American democracy by leading millions of people to deny the legitimacy of the presidency that “the will of the people” had put in place.

With the new Big Lie, as several jurisdictions look likely to hold the former president accountable for crimes, the stakes are just as high: Will the Republican base buy the lie that Trump is the victim, rather than a dangerous criminal, and once again create the climate of rage that will lead to violence? And will a substantial portion of Americans lose faith in our basic institutions (the American system of justice, this time) because they’ve been deceived into believing that Trump is being persecuted by his enemies, rather than that the Rule of Law is being upheld?

There is much to fear from the Republican base, but there is always hope.

One can reasonably fear the Republican base will again create the climate for another attack on that “domestic tranquility” mentioned in the preamble to the Constitution. (Perhaps groups — like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, who attacked the Capitol. Perhaps “lone wolves” like Timothy McVeigh, who bombed the Federal Building in Oklahoma City in 1995?)

Clearly, Trump is inviting violence: In recent days, he’s explicitly threatened “death and destruction.” (Already there are death threats against legal authorities.) And Trump just posted a picture of himself menacingly holding a baseball bat, juxtaposed with a picture of the district attorney who may soon indict Trump.

Trump is repeating his previous pattern. But one may hope that — this time — the majority of the Republican base will make a different choice.

One can hope they will move out of whatever frame of mind they were in before (where “patriots” could support a man openly trying to overturn a legitimate election), and will this time awaken to a state of consciousness in which what the evidence shows to be true — not whatever lie that the prodigious liar, Donald Trump, decides to feed them — is what they believe.

And what the evidence shows — so blatantly — is not only does Trump’s veritable crime spree justify his prosecution, but the Rule of Law requires it. (Requires it more than any other prosecution in American history: because; 1. so much of the criminality is visible to the public, 2. some of the crimes (e.g. to overturn a presidential election) are the most serious crimes imaginable, and 3. Trump has so openly sought to wage war against the system of justice.)

The failure to prosecute this criminal would do profound damage to the basic ideal of the American order: that, as John Adams said, “We are a nation of laws, not of men.”

The challenge this poses to the Republican base is a moral one because:

between a lawless man and the Rule of Law, it’s obvious what the right choice is; and

likewise between the truth and a Big Lie.

There’s a reason why Satan has traditionally been called “the Deceiver.”

Andy Schmookler is a prize-winning author. Many of his works can be found at www.ABetterHumanStory.org.