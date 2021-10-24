Andy Schmookler: The deeper meaning of the Facebook scandal

A still more egregious example — even worse than “killing people” individually — has lately come to light.

Forty years ago the fossil fuel companies became aware that their product was destabilizing the earth’s climate. And what did they do? They not only hid the truth, they deliberately sowed false doubts in the public mind about that danger.

For their own short-term profits, they knowingly threatened the well-being of our children and grandchildren, and the whole future health of human civilization.

What are we to make of the consistency of such an immoral choice?

Some might conclude that it’s because greed and selfishness are such a powerful parts of “human nature” that it’s unsurprising that people would choose their own enrichment even at the cost of great harm to others.

But the answer lies mostly elsewhere — in systemic factors.

One systemic factor is that it is not random who gets into positions of decision-making power in big corporations. Whether it is the founders of corporate giants (Rockefeller, Ford, Vanderbilt, Zuckerberg), or the people who rise to executive positions in corporate structures, there’s every reason to expect that money-making is higher up in their priorities than in most people’s.