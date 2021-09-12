Andy Schmookler: The Great American Covenant

The heart of the American nation is this fundamental agreement: We agree to fight our battles over power — how it is obtained, and to what purposes it is put — according to the rules, and then to accept the outcome whether we win or lose.

That is what the Constitution is all about — substituting the rule of law for the alternative possibility, some kind of war.

Proof of the centrality of that covenant is that the nation’s founders required everyone to take a solemn oath to defend that covenant — to “protect and defend” the Constitution — as a requirement for assuming any position that commands any power in the American system.

That agreement being the essence of the American system, there is no greater crime in that system than the violation of that covenant.

Right now, we are witnessing probably the most flagrant violation of that covenant in the nation’s history: the attempt to overturn the results of a legitimate — as well as clean, and reasonably decisive — election.

A refusal to “accept the outcome,” even when we lose.

We might have seen this coming.