Andy Schmookler: The hearings and their impact

The hearings have done a powerful, first-rate job of painting a dramatic and valid picture. They have proved a great deal more than we already knew about the attempt to block the peaceful transfer of power by overturning a legitimate election.

And the Jan. 6 Committee has accomplished this through the brilliant tactic of composing the damning picture almost entirely of words out of the mouths of Republicans, many of whom were Trump’s own people.

What makes that tactic a brilliant stroke for conveying to Americans the truth behind that attempt coup is that it refutes the strategy of the Republicans to dismiss the whole investigation as a purely partisan thing. But it’s hard to characterize as “partisan” the testimony of a whole series of credible Republicans.

Thanks to the credible testimony of Republican eye-witnesses, every American should be clear that Trump:

knew he’d lost, and that his claims of election fraud were lies.

knew that his scheme for overturning the election was illegal and unconstitutional.

tried to use the Justice Department to commit a crime so that he could hold onto power.

was glad for the crowd he was inciting toward the Capitol to be armed, for he knew they wouldn’t shoot him.

when approached about that crowd chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” apparently agreed with that sentiment.

pushed Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State to commit a crime, while threatening to punish him if he didn’t break the law to deliver Trump the 11,780 votes he demanded be “found.”

wanted the Republican Speaker of the Arizona House also to exceed his legal authority to help overturn Trump’s loss in Arizona, moving this pious Republican to reply to the president that he’d voted for Trump and supported him, but he wouldn’t violate his oath before God for Trump.

It’s an ugly picture of a man who is willing to destroy American democracy to get what he wants for himself: which is to stay in power, even against the will of the American people. And the Republican Party’s attempt to prevent the American people from knowing the truth — about a president’s attempt to overthrow the Constitution he’d taken a solemn oath to protect — is also exposed.

The prominence of Republican voices giving testimony is compounded by the leading role on the committee being played by a Republican congresswoman who has been the committee’s most powerful voice.

Liz Cheney, having become the posterchild for integrity, shames the bulk of the Republican Party with every statement she makes. The other Republican leaders in Congress — we know from their statements in the immediate aftermath of the attempted coup — understood fully the gravity of Trump’s misdeeds. But when they saw which way the wind was blowing, they immediately traded away truth and principle in favor of lies and opportunism.

Ms. Cheney’s choice to honor her oath of office even at the cost of her own position continually exposes the lack of honor of a party that has sold its soul to protect its power.

A vivid and incontrovertible picture. But how much impact will the hearings’ presentation of this picture have?

Some, at least, already. Public interest in the hearings has exceeded expectations. More people are acknowledging the serious criminality of Trump’s conduct. Swing voters may be moving.

How deep and long-lasting that impact will be remains unclear.

It seems doubtful, however, that much will change among the three-fourths of the Republican base that maintained a powerful allegiance to Trump even after their hero attempted to overthrow the Constitution right before their eyes.

Those who are good at not seeing what is right before their eyes will somehow maintain their blindness to the criminal betrayal of the nation the hearings are so vividly showing.

Those who are drawn to the kind of leader who lies and cheats, bullies and dominates, strikes at enemies, and displays monstrous egocentrism and a willingness to do anything to gain power, will not be upset at the picture of Trump that the hearings present.

Another factor that will likely contribute to the imperviousness of the Republican base is something I observed during the years of the presidency of the second Bush.

At that time — when W’s Presidency was engaged in some very dark doings — I observed that as soon as any Republican stepped forward to express criticism of the president, that person would immediately and automatically be re-classified, by the Republican base, as “one of them.” No matter their previous good standing among Republicans, the mere act of criticism would transform them from ally to enemy, from the trusted into the disbelieved.

The Republican political culture had already by then evolved into a system in which correction of error had become impossible.

With that pattern now joined to a cult-like intensification of allegiance to the Leader, the capacity for any presentation of important truths to alter opinion in the Republican base is probably even less likely to occur.

(A mystery: Why is it that the fiercest allegiance any American president has ever received from his supporters has been given to the most monstrous person ever to be president?)