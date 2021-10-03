Andy Schmookler: The Mystery at the Heart of the Human World

That conclusion — that all the strife, tyranny, and cruelty in human history must be a function of human nature — seems unavoidable to those people who believe that the whole must be just the sum of its parts. “What else could it be?” they would ask.

But systems very often have dynamics that arise independently out of the properties of the system, and are not a function of the nature of the parts.

Here’s a powerful clue that something like that — a force generated by the system — has been operating:

Imagine one surveyed people, asking what kind of world they would like to live in, giving them a choice of various dichotomies: a world at war, or one at peace; one permeated with injustices, or one that is fair to all; one fueled by hatreds, or shaped by love; one in which cruelties are inflicted, or one in which kindness governs human interaction; one that frustrates human needs, or one that fosters human fulfillment.

Wouldn’t the vast majority of people say — with real sincerity — they’d prefer a world that’s full of love and not hate, that’s kind and not cruel, peaceful and not filled with conflict, just and not unjust, etc.?