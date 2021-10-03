Andy Schmookler: The Mystery at the Heart of the Human World

My whole adult life has been spent trying to understand the forces that shape the human world.
Understanding those forces seems to me of urgent importance for two main reasons:
1) The first is that — clearly — something problematic is going on in our human civilization. That assertion gains support from the general sense among thinking people that there’s a serious possibility that — over the coming several centuries — human civilization could destroy itself.
(My own gut feeling: the chance that civilization will self-destruct is like the toss of a coin.)
That the human story might culminate in self-destruction is a possibility we are compelled to recognize in view of the fact that, within just the time-span of living memory, we have witnessed the emergence of two ways that the great growth of human powers threatens such catastrophe:
The Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 demonstrated the real possibility that we might destroy ourselves through a nuclear holocaust. Although that showdown ended peacefully, it is widely understood that the two superpowers came close to plunging into a nuclear war that likely would have meant the end of human civilization. So long as the international system remains as it has been, other such confrontations can be anticipated. And probability theory tells us that, given enough repetitions, what can happen eventually will happen.
Another visible way we might destroy ourselves is through environmental destruction. Such a possibility grows ever more palpable before our eyes, as we watch the escalation of climatic disasters — unprecedented heatwaves and wildfires, droughts and flooding — as a result of humankind’s destabilizing the planet’s climate system.
If you grant that real possibility of self-destruction, must you not agree that there’s something seriously amiss with how the human world functions?
With all we hold sacred in this world at stake, surely we should be powerfully motivated to prevent the story of humankind culminating in catastrophe. Which means surely we should be motivated, in order to protect our deepest values, to understand the source of this destructiveness and the means by which it might be stripped of its power in our world. (That has been my life-long purpose.)
2) That need for understanding is all the more urgent because it is clear (to me, at any rate) that our current understanding — of ourselves, and of why the story of human civilization has so much destructiveness in it — is dangerously mistaken.
Many people, over the millennia, have jumped to what seemed to them an obvious conclusion: the ugliness we see in the civilized human world must surely prove how fundamentally flawed our human nature is. (Ideas of “original sin” and “human depravity” capture how deeply that self-condemnatory image runs in our culture.)
That conclusion — that all the strife, tyranny, and cruelty in human history must be a function of human nature — seems unavoidable to those people who believe that the whole must be just the sum of its parts. “What else could it be?” they would ask.
But systems very often have dynamics that arise independently out of the properties of the system, and are not a function of the nature of the parts.
Here’s a powerful clue that something like that — a force generated by the system — has been operating:
Imagine one surveyed people, asking what kind of world they would like to live in, giving them a choice of various dichotomies: a world at war, or one at peace; one permeated with injustices, or one that is fair to all; one fueled by hatreds, or shaped by love; one in which cruelties are inflicted, or one in which kindness governs human interaction; one that frustrates human needs, or one that fosters human fulfillment.
Wouldn’t the vast majority of people say — with real sincerity — they’d prefer a world that’s full of love and not hate, that’s kind and not cruel, peaceful and not filled with conflict, just and not unjust, etc.?
That reveals a great mystery at the heart of the human world. It’s a mystery we would do well to ponder — in view of how capable humans clearly are in other ways at setting up the world to meet their needs:
Why is it that — despite nearly everyone preferring one kind of world — the actual world that has emerged through history has been so permeated by so much of what the great majority of humankind doesn’t want?
Doesn’t it make sense to imagine that if we human beings — throughout the course of the human story — had been in a position to freely choose what path human civilization would take, the human world would far more fully realize those values (peace, justice, love) that we credibly claim to hold?
Doesn’t that fact that the civilization that we see in history differs so strongly from the world we humans would prefer constitute clear evidence that the human world has been powerfully shaped by forces independent of human preference?
Is that not evidence, in other words, that “free human choice” has long been — in many profound ways — overwhelmed by systemic forces?
Showing how such destructive systemic forces arose, and how they’ve operated — moving through civilized societies over time — is what my life’s work has been devoted to.
Andy Schmookler is the author of “The Parable of the Tribes: The Problem of Power in Social Evolution” and of “What We’re Up Against: The Destructive Force at Work in Our World — and How We Can Defeat It.”