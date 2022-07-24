Andy Schmookler: The real – elemental – reason for Biden’s low poll numbers

The general consensus about Biden’s poor approval levels seems to be that he’s being dragged down by people’s unhappiness about how things are going — the price of gas, the persistence of the pandemic, not getting his proposals through Congress, etc. Whenever people are unhappy, they reflexively blame the President. Doubtless, that’s part of the picture. But I believe the heart of the matter lies elsewhere— something more fundamental, more primitive, at the deeper level of how people relate to their leaders, and their heroes. The heart of the matter is this: Although Biden has been under continual all-out attack from his Republican enemies, he does not fight back. And that — not hitting back — is something people do not accept in their leader. If our hero in a movie took the kind of punishment Biden’s been taking from the Republicans, and didn’t respond combatively, we’d cringe. The Republican attack on Biden could not be more fundamental or more blatant: The Republicans attack him with the Big Lie: first, in an effort to steal the presidency

The general consensus about Biden’s poor approval levels seems to be that he’s being dragged down by people’s unhappiness about how things are going — the price of gas, the persistence of the pandemic, not getting his proposals through Congress, etc. Whenever people are unhappy, they reflexively blame the President.

Doubtless, that’s part of the picture.

But I believe the heart of the matter lies elsewhere— something more fundamental, more primitive, at the deeper level of how people relate to their leaders, and their heroes.

The heart of the matter is this:

Although Biden has been under continual all-out attack from his Republican enemies, he does not fight back. And that — not hitting back — is something people do not accept in their leader.

If our hero in a movie took the kind of punishment Biden’s been taking from the Republicans, and didn’t respond combatively, we’d cringe.

The Republican attack on Biden could not be more fundamental or more blatant:

The Republicans attack him with the Big Lie: first, in an effort to steal the presidency

All-out attack from the Republicans, met by nothing comparable in intensity or determination to prevail from Biden. When he criticizes damaging Republican actions, Biden shies away from pointing a finger at the party that’s the consistent source of those destructive developments in our endangered democracy.

It is a basic need of people for their leaders to be strong fighters, because it is the leader’s role to protect the people in a dangerous world. (Americans, it has been said, would prefer a leader who is strong and wrong to one who is weak and right.)

Our most successful presidents have been people who were ready for a fight.

Ronald Reagan’s political fortunes improved in his 1980 campaign when he got combative about a microphone he’d “paid for.” And despite his presiding over something equivalent to Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, Reagan went on to win re-election in a landslide.

And FDR exemplified his readiness for battle with his famous, “I welcome their hatred.” Like Biden, he was good at expressing his caring for the people, but he could also throw a good punch.

Reagan and FDR, both congenial, like Biden. But both also ready to do battle.

It’s not the American tradition to seek a fascistic “strong man” for a leader. But — when it comes to combat — it is as American as apple pie to want the leader to be a strong man.

The American hero is a figure of the John Wayne sort. Not always “nice,” but someone with whom the audience enjoys identifying with because nobody ever intimidates him or pushes him around.

Biden is an uncommonly decent guy. Behind the scenes, he runs a highly competent administration.

But he’s failing with the American people because they can sense, whether consciously or not, that he’s not rising to the fight that the Republicans continually force upon him.

And that’s a sensible response, at bottom, because Biden’s failure to defend himself and his presidency means he’s also failing to protect the nation.

The Big Lie is an attack on the Constitution that the president takes an oath to protect. Defending the Constitution means doing everything possible to take power away from a political party that is assaulting our constitutional order — with the Big Lie and many other ways.

The across-the-board obstructionism is an attack on the nation’s well-being, because at this time of multiple crises what the nation needs urgently is the parties to cooperate to get good things done — squandering an historic opportunity for national progress.

On both scores, the Republicans’ conduct is quite clearly indefensible, exposing such obvious and egregious vulnerabilities that a fighter would relish the opportunity to attack in order to turn the American people against the party that’s betraying them.

But Biden does not make them pay a political price, allowing the Republicans to benefit from the indefensible.

Biden’s enemies are also the enemies of the nation, and it is his responsibility to make those enemies pay a price for their destructiveness, rather than gain more power from it.

To raise his standing with the American people, the most important thing Biden can do is Press the Battle.

***

It is not encouraging that Democrats haven’t been asking what it means that both presidents the Democratic Party has given the nation over the past 20 years have suffered the loss of much of their presidential powers — at the hands of Republicans employing indefensible means — without ever fighting back with the intensity and determination to win shown by their enemies.

Nor, remarkably, have Democrats been asking what they could have done differently over the past 30 years to defeat this thing that’s taken over the right before it got to this terribly dangerous point — a point where it threatens the very survival of American democracy.

America’s crisis has the two sides captured by the famous line from Yeats:

“The good lack all conviction, while the evil are filled with a passionate intensity.”