Andy Schmookler: The trajectory toward the mid-terms, and what might change it

By all current indications, in this November’s Mid-term elections, the American people will give the Republicans control over the next Congress. That’s suggested both by the polls and the futures markets.

However, here are several factors — presently visible — that might conceivably change the dynamics of the election.

The presentation by the Jan. 6 Committee of its findings regarding the insurrectionIn June, the Select Committee of the House will present to the American people a dramatic picture of what led to the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The major outlines of that picture are known: a Republican President, assisted by the main part of the Party he continues to dominate, tried to overthrow the American constitutional order, culminating in an attempted coup d’etat.

Americans will be shown crimes far more threatening to American democracy than those of Nixon exposed in the Watergate hearings, which did have a major impact on public opinion.

Yet there are differences, which might make these hearings less impactful.

The Watergate hearings brought to light a criminality that President Nixon had successfully hidden from most Americans. So revealing the previously unknown changed minds.

By contrast, what the 1/6 Committee will present will be an integrated, expanded, and dramatic rendition of what should already be obvious to anyone paying attention through honest news sources.

How many American minds are open enough — and care enough about democracy — to be moved by the dangerous reality the Committee will reveal?

President Biden’s trying to be the Churchill of this battleWhile everyone who has sworn an oath to “defend the Constitution” is obligated to denounce the “Trump Party’s” ongoing lawlessness, no one is so well positioned to raise the necessary alarm as the President. Only the president — with his “bully pulpit” — can command national attention at will.

But it is unclear how effective Biden can be in that role in this kind of a battle.

Where Biden has been most impressive is behind the scenes (putting together his Build Back Better package, unifying NATO when Putin threatened Ukraine). This role must be played at center stage.

Where he is weakest is as a public speaker. He lacks charisma. (And he never completely overcame his stutter.) Perhaps he can command credibility because of his basic decency and honesty (obvious to anyone whose mind hasn’t been poisoned by the right-wing propagandists).

And Biden’s far better at making friends than at fighting battles.

How capable is he of making himself into a Churchill who inspires the people to fight the threat of fascism?

The overturning of Roe v. WadeThe Republicans are about to succeed in their half-century-long effort to eliminate the right to abortion conferred by the Roe v. Wade decision of 1973. Given that roughly two-thirds of the American people oppose overturning Roe, that “success” may have political costs.

It is always the people who oppose the status quo who are most activated, and that will likely mean a shift of political passion from the anti-abortion to the pro-choice sides.

The power of this issue to arouse a political backlash will be intensified if the final Court decision follows the Alito draft. (Fewer than 10% of Americans favor the position laid out in Alito’s draft — no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.)

It’s not the American way for the minority to impose its will on the majority. Especially on a fundamentally religious issue — which the signs of the anti-abortion demonstrators show that this is — the Constitution says that even a majority is not to impose its views on society (the “establishment clause”).

But it remains to be seen how many voters will be roused politically — by November — by this seismic change in the use of government power to compel women to carry every pregnancy to term.

The plague of mass killings in America

The recent mass-killing of children in a Texas elementary school has generated what might be just another playing out of a recurrent pattern in which a horrific mass-killing provokes widespread outcry for “reasonable gun laws” (favored by large American majorities) followed by nothing changing.

But there are reasons this time may be different.

For one thing, the Republicans’ NRA rhetoric seems now to ring hollow: “Don’t politicize this” makes no sense when it is so obvious that the reason America has so many more mass-killings than other free countries is that the laws our politics enact make it so easy for would-be mass-killers to acquire weapons made to kill many people in a short time.

Also, this episode of national outrage coincides with the oncoming Midterms, and the Republican blockage even of gun laws favored by huge majorities of Americans can be wrapped together with a broader theme: i.e. that the Republicans stand in the way of the American people getting what they want from their government. (Like letting Medicare negotiate lower prescription prices, among other popular components of Build Back Better.)

Whether the Democrats — who have been so ineffectual at making the Republicans pay a political price for indefensible political conduct — can utilize these major issues to turn around the present trajectory toward a Midterms Republican victory remains to be seen.

