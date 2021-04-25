Andy Schmookler: The value of the creative

One might say that I was fated to see “creativity” as something of great value.

Consider: When my brother and I were deciding what to put on our mother’s gravestone, what we came up with – and felt hit the nail on the head – was “Devoted to Family and Creative Expression.”

So, clearly, she valued creativity — as she showed in the poems and plays she wrote, the paintings she painted, and the bedtime stories she made up on the spot when putting my brother and me to bed.

Add to that the fact that our mother was a great teacher (as I’ve often been told at reunions by my high school classmates who had her for World Literature).

So, being around her much of the time for the first 17 years of my life, I got taught in a variety of ways that creativity made life more fun, more fulfilling.

Creativity can be defined as coming up with something that’s new and of value.

“Of value” can mean the value of truth, or of beauty, or of usefulness. Creativity’s value can be manifested in works of art, in new insights, in problem-solving in any endeavor, or in the spontaneous play of human interactions.

But the “newness” in itself points to an important value in creativity.