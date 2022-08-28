Andy Schmookler: Unnerved by the sight of approaching death

In my life, I’ve not seen death coming on very often. I was reminded of this a few days ago when I went with my wife, April, to see a loved one who is expected to have only a few weeks left to live.

In addition to the deep loss that this death will entail, there was an impact from something also in the very sight of death’s taking hold of our dying family member. The color changes, the face gets drawn in the nightmarish way depicted in so many medieval paintings.

(The way Death is personified in those paintings in the figure of a skeleton makes sense in terms of how the coming of death seems to reveal the skeleton underneath.)

Observing my reaction, I also noted that I have trouble wrapping my mind around the more general reality that our lives are lived in bodies, that we exist in a material form, with our organs and life processes being essential to everything we have and experience. And that this “flesh” is a temporary thing.

Thus the sight of our dying loved one brought home some things about what we’re made of that I know and don’t know at the same time. Why is that hard for me to integrate fully into my consciousness?

Is it because mine has been a “life of the mind” to such an extent that it’s unnerving to observe, in the dying person, how the mind itself can slip away, when physical damage to the brain makes consciousness and understanding no longer what it always was?

Is it because my family culture was less than entirely comfortable about bodily things, thus making it challenging for me to absorb fully, at the gut level, that we’re creatures made of the stuff of the world, shaped to be able to perform all the bodily functions necessary to uphold the physical fact that we are alive on this planet?

And how much of the whole thing is what the author Ernest Becker famously wrote about more than forty years ago, in his book “The Denial of Death”? (The fear of death, Becker argues, has had a pervasive impact on the development of human culture.)

Among the various ways that thinkers have defined our species, one is that we are the animals who know we are going to die. I expect that we’re not the only ones — I’ve known animals who seem to “know” they are dying — but whether we are unique or not, that knowledge certainly can weigh on people.

Becker’s “The Denial of Death” interprets belief in an afterlife as one of the main coping strategies of the animal that knows it is going to die. I can certainly appreciate how that belief helps answer the famous question, “Death, where is thy sting?” But my ethic doesn’t allow me to believe something just because I would like for it to be true, and the only “immortality” that looks true to me is that we pass along our life-form through the generations, even if we cannot persist in any life ourselves.

Most of the time, I practice my own kind of “denial of death” — as if it will come as a surprise when it turns out that, in time, my body will fall apart in some final way.

But, walking into that room, a few days ago, and seeing our loved one looking like “death warmed over,” my denial gets momentarily swept aside. And I see that this — our temporariness — is just part of the deal.

With Life, we get something for nothing. (Or, not entirely something for nothing: we get on board life for free, but we do have to work to earn our passage through life. But eventually, we all reach the terminal.) Something, but not everything.

But the challenge Death poses is by no means confined to one’s own death. Our own death may not even be the bigger problem: before we get to that point, we are all having to deal with the death of others, including those we love, and including those who loom very large in the landscape of our lives.

The sum of the pains of loss we endure throughout our lifetime, when people we care about depart for that “undiscovered country from whose bourn no traveler returns,” may impose a heavier burden on us than facing our own embarkation.

Most of us bury our parents. And for me one of the surprises about getting up in years has been how much we’re witnessing a number of the married couples we’ve long known dealing with the decline of one of the partners. First, there’s the loss that comes from the relationship getting transformed in ways no one would have wanted. Then, ultimately, there’s the loss for the one who gets left alone.

April and I hate the idea of being in either of those positions — the one who needs care, and the one who provides it. And I think I would rather be the first to go rather than to have to deal with the loss of my beloved, and then to find a way forward without her.

But people make those adjustments all the time. I guess the life-force within us enables most of us to find a meaningful way to live, even if the pain of loss remains, and Death awaits us all.

