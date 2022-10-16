Andy Schmookler: What determines how human civilization develops?

The question — “What shapes the way human civilization develops?” — has been the focus of my life’s work.

Most people seem to assume it is human choice that determines the direction civilization evolves: people continually sift among the possibilities and choose what they prefer.

And so much in the world around us that fits that theory.

The image I used to illustrate this a half century ago was Chinese cuisine, of which I’d just discovered, in restaurants near where I lived, fabulous versions of fabulous versions. Over the millennia, the Chinese had clearly accumulated great innovations in the combination of ingredients to deliver great pleasure to those who dined on such cooking.

That’s what human choice should do: craft civilization to meet human needs and fulfill human desires.

Yet stubborn realities intrude.

Like the reality of this moment: after ten thousand years of civilization’s evolution, we find that one man — a human monster of questionable sanity, Vladimir Putin, a dictator in a nation with a massive nuclear arsenal — can launch a world-disrupting war and can make threats that could quite conceivably bring the whole story of human civilization to a catastrophic end.

Not what humankind would have chosen.

So what accounts for human civilization — this impressive, globe-spanning system our species has created — being so dangerously disordered?

Yet as we look around us — especially we who live in a free a prosperous society — we can see amazing achievements, the fruits of human creativity fashioning a world for human thriving.

Driving my car on the interstate — getting closer to my destination at 75 mph — I ponder what an incredible collection of useful innovations have gone into such vehicles, heating or cooling the interior, playing music of one’s choosing, clearing rain off the windshield when necessary. An assemblage of improvements.

Beyond the technology, civilization has produced and preserved a rich heritage of great works of art — the plays of Shakespeare, the statues of Michelangelo, the music of Bach — as well as all the countless other, lesser creations that bring us to experiential places that feed our hearts and spirits.

And in so many parts of the civilized world, people have a life-expectancy roughly twice that of their ancestors not so long ago.

Lives eased, enriched, extended.

But then, again, other darker facts intrude.

Like, though lives may be improved in our contemporary society, for some thousands of years into the rise of civilization, most human beings were more miserable than were their pre-civilized — hunting and gathering — ancestors.

What drove that deleterious transformation?

And it remains the case that much about civilization differs markedly from what people would choose:

If we asked a good sampling of humankind what kind of world they would prefer to live in — one at peace, or at war? Filled with love, or with hate; justice or injustice? Etc. — I’m confident the overwhelming majority of people would choose the first of those pairs, all of which enhance human thriving.

Yet looking at the world around us — and at the whole sweep of civilized history — we discover an abundance of their opposites, which make the human world worse, which people would not choose.

What forces are operating that that can overpower human choice, to such a degree, in determining the path of civilization’s development?

Over the past half century, in a handful of books, I’ve identified a handful of such forces — i.e. systemic forces that drive civilization to develop in directions that people did not choose, but have not been able to avoid. (Subtitles: “The Problem of Power in Social Evolution”: “Healing the Wounds that Drive Us to War”; “How the Market Economy Shapes Our Destiny”; “The Destructive Force at Work in Our World—and How We Can Defeat It.”)

I don’t know how big a piece of the human world consists of the brokenness caused by these systemic forces. But clearly it’s big enough that we urgently need to bring them under control.

I’m reminded of my father, when he was dealing with terminal Hodgkin’s Disease: he was “the picture of health” – didn’t even get colds — except for his having that cancer, that no one knew how to stop, and that was going to kill him.

However “big” a part of the whole system, it was big enough to destroy him.

Likewise, with these systemic forces operating in human civilization.

It appears to be a toss-up whether humankind will get its act together in time to avoid destroying itself. Which means there’s some urgency about overcoming those systemic forces that threaten to drive human civilization into such catastrophe.

To prevent our destroying ourselves through nuclear holocaust, we need to understand and address those systemic forces that, for example, made it possible for someone like Putin to hold civilization’s fate in his hands.

To prevent our destroying ourselves through environmental catastrophe, we need to understand and address those systemic forces that, for example, have made it possible for the fossil fuel industry to seriously injure the human future to protect their short-term profits.

Even as we marvel at humankind’s great accomplishment, and are grateful for the blessings we enjoy from all that’s been developed to meet human needs, we need to understand and treat the disorders that threaten to condemn humankind to a future we would not choose.

Andy Schmookler is a prize-winning author. Many of his works can be found at www.ABetterHumanStory.org.