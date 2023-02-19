What matters, and why does it matter?

Here’s how I think, and how I’ve lived:

What matters is the quality of experience of all those beings who experience things as mattering (some things as “better,” some as “worse”).

And the reason that matters is that “mattering” can only register in the Experiential Realm.

“Experience” is central because in a lifeless Universe — with no beings who experience some things as “better” and some as “worse” — nothing can matter.

Which means that, in the Big Picture, the Good must be defined in terms of maximizing the positive quality of experience of all such beings.

It remains a question: What creatures meet those experiential criteria? (Do ants have “experience,” and if so does it register in terms of “better” and “worse”? Do trees? It seems clear all mammals do.)

Nor is it clear how much weight to give to the various kinds of being that do meet those experiential criteria. (How much to our cats and dogs, to livestock, wildlife, etc.?)

But can we know that the calculation of what’s Best — in the Big Picture — will depend on such judgments.

That perspective on the Good leads me to a morality that dictates: One should act in whatever way will have the best impact (to the best of one’s ability to judge) on the experiential realm of our world.

However, I don’t require myself to act completely according to What’s Best for All.

I also believe we’re each entitled to be a human being — which is a creature endowed by nature with a degree of selfishness, as well as a greater concern for one’s own inner circle than for humanity (and other beings) in general.

(I don’t, in other words, require myself to be a saint.)

Honoring our nature means granting ourselves some right to the famous “pursuit of happiness.” The world cannot be whole if we neglect where our nature points us toward fulfillment.

Our social evolution, however, has complicated our situation.

Human nature was formed over eons when looking out for oneself and one’s small group was a pretty adequate life-serving strategy. Over those eons, as our nature developed, there was little need for our ancestors to worry about humankind in general, nor about maintaining the viability of the biosphere.

But the growth of human powers has changed the calculus of what approach to our own life is life-serving in the Big Picture. With the very survival of human civilization now under threat, there’s a rather urgent need for us to give more attention to making the world more whole lest — out of excessive selfishness — we destroy ourselves.

So I try to find some appropriate balance between the voice of Self and the voice of Service? That ongoing balancing act is challenging, e.g.:

How much to entitle myself to fly to visit children and grandchildren, despite knowing how air travel amplifies the menace of climate disruption?

How much of my caring energy to devote to earthquake victims halfway across the planet compared with caring about the pain in my beloved’s hip?

It is the magnitude of my potential impact on the wide world that, in each situation, determines how much I put Service over Self.

I’ve always asked myself, for example, as I’ve observed presidential conduct, “What I would do?” Because a president can have so huge a potential impact for the greater good, I long ago decided I’d entitle myself to address my own needs only in those ways that don’t detract from the larger good I could do the world.

(Which is why I was furious with Bill Clinton, who despite having such huge responsibilities as president, indulged himself in ways that risked major detrimental consequences for a nation of 300 million people.)

But given that I’m not president — and that I can do so much less for the world — I give myself more permission to attend more to my own well-being and that of those close to me.

Nonetheless, in those parts of my life where I have the most impact — where I communicate with the wider world (through books, radio conversations, op/ed pieces) — I always feel a Spirit calling me to do my very best. To give my all. And I willingly comply.

On every radio show I’ve done, in every newspaper op/ed I’ve written, I’ve exerted myself — to the best of my ability — to making my contribution as constructive as I knew how.

At the various junctures in my life when it became time to choose a new undertaking, I’ve asked myself, “What does God want me to do?” The answer I arrived at always dictated my course.

Getting my “assignments” that way feels “selfless,” in some meaningful way. But I’ve discovered something paradoxical: it has turned out that doing my best at what I feel called to do, while at one level is “unselfish,” has provided one of my life’s greatest sources of fulfillment.

And that’s led me to wonder: is it true for everyone that fulfilling some mission that the Spirit calls on them to do — in order to serve more than themselves — is a source of major personal fulfillment? And if that’s true, how did that become part of our nature?

Andy Schmookler is a prize-winning author. Many of his works can be found at www.ABetterHumanStory.org.