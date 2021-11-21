Andy Schmookler: Would the Lord repent that He had made man?

In the Bible, in the first real story after those concerning Adam and Eve and their family, God looks down on the earth and “it repented the Lord that he had made man...” He regrets creating man because, observing these human creatures, “God saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth.” (Gen: 6:5-6) And soon, in consequence, to the human world there comes destruction through the Great Flood.

Regarding another possible scenario of destruction, in a previous piece I estimated it to be a “toss-up” whether — over the next several centuries — human civilization will get its act together or culminate in some kind of self-inflicted catastrophe (through a nuclear holocaust, or our inflicting disastrous damage on the biosphere).

Like the Flood, that possible future self-destruction would be the fruit of what might be called “wickedness.” But whereas the Flood was sent as a punishment for the wickedness (or brokenness) of human beings, the destruction that our civilization may bring down upon humankind would be a natural consequence of the brokenness of the humans and their institutions.