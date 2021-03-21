For some, 'truth' is whatever the group agrees to claim is true

An examination of other “Big Lies” in the Republican world suggests the starting point is the choice to make our politics into war, to intensify hostilities between groups. Then comes the lie to justify that choice.

It was stunning the way Republicans kept “misunderstanding” the message of “Black Lives Matter.” How could the people on the right hear “Black Lives Matter” as fighting words, as though they assert some special status rather? How could they think “All Lives Matter” was somehow a counter-argument? How could they fail to understand it as an appeal — based on long history — to be treated as fairly as white people are?

Likewise, with the obvious twisting of the meaning of NFL players taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem: Could they really believe their message involved disrespecting the flag or “our troops” and just ignore its plea for America to live up to its creed of “justice for all.”

Eventually, I realized the lie about black protests was not about “misunderstanding.” It was an expression of hostility.

The pattern is repeated. The lie is concocted to support the fundamental choice to intensify the hostility and conflict across the divide. In this case, the racial divide.