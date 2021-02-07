How Biden can defeat Republican obstructionism

The Biden team should take these initial steps:

» Identify the problem that needs to be solved.

» Go through a reasonably transparent process to come up with solutions good for the people and the nation.

» Call on the Republicans to help get this done.

These steps should get the public involved in the issue, and wanting something good to happen. Then:

» If the Republicans help, that’s fine. The needs of the nation get met.

» If they don’t help, the next move for Biden is to step forward, identify their obstruction and say to the nation:

“I thought my plan best. But if the Republicans have a better idea, let them lay it on the table for us all to consider. But just blocking the nation from moving forward is not acceptable.”

At that point, the Republicans have three possibilities: work with Biden on his proposal; or put forward their own plan; or expose themselves betrayers of the American people.

» If they help Biden enact his good idea, all’s well.