How Biden can defeat Republican obstructionism

It is unclear how much the Republicans in Congress will have the power to obstruct whatever the new American president seeks to do legislatively but it does seem clear the Republicans, with 50 seats in the Senate, will work to thwart him where they can. (And if the filibuster remains intact, they can block quite a bit.)
If the Republicans do attempt to hobble the government, not for any constructive purpose but because they care more about making a Democratic president fail than about helping the nation to succeed, it would contribute greatly to the good of the United States if President Biden can deal with such obstructionism more effectively than President Obama did.
Here’s how I suggest that might be done. The American people should be kept focused on the premise:
» The nation has problems. It is our job to solve them.
» The nation has needs. It is our job to meet them.
So long as the nation’s attention is kept focused on that premise, obstructionism can be made into a politically unviable position — unviable because it shows anyone who just blocks solutions is betraying the nation.
Thus, the Republicans would be compelled either to work with the president to serve the needs of the nation, or be made by the electorate to pay a big political price.
The Biden team should take these initial steps:
» Identify the problem that needs to be solved.
» Go through a reasonably transparent process to come up with solutions good for the people and the nation.
» Call on the Republicans to help get this done.
These steps should get the public involved in the issue, and wanting something good to happen. Then:
» If the Republicans help, that’s fine. The needs of the nation get met.
» If they don’t help, the next move for Biden is to step forward, identify their obstruction and say to the nation:
“I thought my plan best. But if the Republicans have a better idea, let them lay it on the table for us all to consider. But just blocking the nation from moving forward is not acceptable.”
At that point, the Republicans have three possibilities: work with Biden on his proposal; or put forward their own plan; or expose themselves betrayers of the American people.
» If they help Biden enact his good idea, all’s well.
» If they continue to simply obstruct, Biden and the Democrats could expose their obstructionism as the betrayal of the nation it would be, and — in the 2022 campaign — thereby persuading the American people, seeing how the Republicans have abused their powers, to reject them in the 2022 elections.
» Or, if the Republicans come forward with a plan of their own, either a) that plan will have merit, or b) it will be worthless.
If the Republican plan is a good one, it can be enacted and the nation’s needs are met. The Republicans succeed, but obstructionism does not.
If the Republican plan is clearly inferior, then Biden and the Democrats should next:
» Explain to the American people why it is the Biden proposal, rather than the Republican sham, that best serves their interests;
» Challenge the Republicans to engage in a public debate (each side choosing a representative to present their case) to defend their inferior proposal, enabling the American people to decide which plan deserves their support.
If the Republicans’ proposal is defeated in the eyes of the public, as it should be if indeed it is inferior, then the Republicans will have to choose either to:
» back away from their proposal and help move the nation along the path the people prefer
» or expose themselves to be obstacles to the nation’s necessary progress.
If the Republicans are effectively exposed as persisting in unpatriotic obstruction, the defeat of Republican obstructionism might be delayed, but still achieved through the 2022 elections.
In those elections, the American people would take power from the Republican obstructionists who will have been shown to be standing in the way of the people’s government accomplishing what’s necessary for the good of the nation and the wellbeing of the people.
If the Republicans continue to choose obstruction, that will create an opportunity to expose some core truths of American politics in our time:
» that in this era, the spirit of the Republican Party has become fundamentally un-patriotic;
» that while, one of America’s two major parties has been acting (mostly) responsibly to use government to make things better in America, the other party has shown no interest in moving America forward, concerned only with grabbing power for itself.
The more Americans perceive those truths — which continued Republican obstructionism would expose — the more capable America will be to make political choices more constructive than those that have brought us to this place: where, at a time of deep crisis, there is real doubt about the ability of the constitutionally ordained government of the United States to meet the nation’s profound needs.
