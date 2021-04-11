Make me one with everything

Time is even bigger, going back presumably to a Big Bang a mind-boggling 13.8 billion years ago (not to mention the deep mystery exposed by questions such as “What was there before that?” and “Does it go on forever?”).

The cosmos reveals its great age by sending us light that’s been traveling at 186,000 miles per second for billions of years. The length of the trip light took is so incomprehensibly huge that our whole planet — let alone one of its many inhabitants — hardly qualifies even as a speck of dust floating in space, as it revolves around one of the hundred billion stars in our Milky Way galaxy.

The Milky Way, meanwhile, turns out to be only the near part of the universe — not the whole Universe, as was believed up to a century ago. Ours is but one of billions of galaxies.

It also has become clear lately it’s not so rare for there to be planets around stars. Indeed, the number of planets already found indicate the number of planets in the universe is way, way beyond trillions.