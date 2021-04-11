Make me one with everything

For something like 60 years, I’ve been driven to understand the Big Picture. Although I focus particularly on the human world, I also try to comprehend the rest of what we’re part of — from things at the smallest level (like subatomic particles) through the story of life on earth to the incomprehensibly astronomical (like distances measured in light-years).
I feel a need to wrap my mind around the whole mind-boggling reality in which we find ourselves, sentient beings capable of standing in awe of the mystery of it all. Which gets to my problem.
Although I want to see the Big Picture, I also have a need to see myself as something of “importance.”
And those two desires are not easily reconciled. Even if I were compelled to see myself as but “a speck of dust,” I can live with that. Life still would be fully worth the adventure.
Nonetheless, I’d prefer not to be as small and insignificant as I sometimes feel when I look at how that Big Picture swallows me up.
I’m just one human being among the almost eight billion of my species alive on the planet right now. And a billion is a thousand million, and a million is a thousand thousand. And even being just one in a thousand people is being pretty small.
In terms of time, I’m here for presumably less than a century, and the history of life on earth has been so long that the whole of “human history” — i.e. the history of civilization, at most 100 centuries — is like the period at the end of the last sentence of a long book.
Time is even bigger, going back presumably to a Big Bang a mind-boggling 13.8 billion years ago (not to mention the deep mystery exposed by questions such as “What was there before that?” and “Does it go on forever?”).
The cosmos reveals its great age by sending us light that’s been traveling at 186,000 miles per second for billions of years. The length of the trip light took is so incomprehensibly huge that our whole planet — let alone one of its many inhabitants — hardly qualifies even as a speck of dust floating in space, as it revolves around one of the hundred billion stars in our Milky Way galaxy.
The Milky Way, meanwhile, turns out to be only the near part of the universe — not the whole Universe, as was believed up to a century ago. Ours is but one of billions of galaxies.
It also has become clear lately it’s not so rare for there to be planets around stars. Indeed, the number of planets already found indicate the number of planets in the universe is way, way beyond trillions.
How many of those planets have life on them is not clear. But with perhaps six billion earth-like planets in our galaxy alone, and with the ingenuity and resilience life has shown on our planet, that I’m betting that “Life will find a way” elsewhere as well. (Sometimes in ways we could not now imagine. As with the surprising discovery — a generation ago — of unique life-forms that emerged around hot-vents on the ocean bottom.) Given the apparent mind-boggling number of possible abodes for life, it seems likely that what’s happened on earth — the evolution of living systems — has happened in innumerable other worlds as well.
And then the question arises: on how many of those worlds has Life generated creatures like ourselves: intelligent and creative enough to make a breakthrough into civilization? Civilization — with all the possibilities and dangers that come with a creature inventing its own way of life. Once again, I’d bet — on the basis of sheer numbers and the ingenuity of life — that “human history” is but one story of such a creature. (In that perspective, even humankind’s greatest “historical figures” would be diminished in the context of the much larger “History” in which many other species’ “histories” would also be compiled.)
In such a Big Picture, how “big” can I be? So, how to deal with being so small? A few things.
I entitle myself to live in accordance with the notion “Everyone is the hero of their own movie.” And I recognize the experience of my life would be no greater or lesser — whether I and my family were the only intelligent life in the universe or part of something a trillion trillion times bigger. The experience is what it is, and is as big as I make it.
I recognize the value of what I hold sacred in our world is the same no matter how many worlds there may be.
When the mind-boggling nature of the reality we live in floods over me, I do what I can to open myself to a kind of awe that is more deep appreciation than fear. (“How Great Thou Art.”)
And a few times I’ve touched upon experiences of a mystical nature — the kind of experiences played with in an old joke. In the joke, a man wearing garb that shows him to be a Buddhist monk says to the hot-dog vendor, “Make me one with everything.”
Schmookler is a prize-winning author, many of whose works can be found at www.ABetterHumanStory.org.