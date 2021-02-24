Our Political Future: Two Predictions

National polls have shown a widening gap between the views of Republicans and those of the rest of the nation. And now, despite the clear dominance in the Party of the Trumpian spirit, splits within the Republican world are widening. It’s reported many self-described Republican voters are leaving the party. Efforts have been launched by some conservatives to start a new party that stands for the things American conservatives used to stand for.

It is only a minority of the GOP that has rejected the Trumpism being enforced by the predominant Spirit. But these developments threaten to drain the Trumpian Republican Party of its electoral clout.

No American Party has driven itself into extinction since the Whigs broke apart over slavery in the 1850s, opening the way for the birth of the Republican Party. Never in my life has such a scenario seemed so plausible as now for the Republican Party.

If the darkness of the Trumpian spirit of the GOP is repellent to the American majority, then the return of Conservative America to power will require a conservative party with a different spirit.

The recent behavior of Republicans, it was widely said, made Marjorie Taylor Green the face of the Party. But decency and sanity still are widespread enough in America that this is not a face most Americans would accept.