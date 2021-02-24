Our Political Future: Two Predictions

Though I rarely feel I see the future clearly enough to make predictions, this is a moment when I envision these two as highly probable:
First, we Americans are possibly in for a prolonged period of liberal rule, along the lines of what started in 1933 when Franklin D. Roosevelt became President in the depths of the Great Depression.
Second, the next time Conservative America regains power, it will either be with the Republican Party having changed into a normal conservative party, or with a new conservative party having replaced it.
The first prediction hinges on:
That Biden’s team will deliver for the American people, and that looks likely. The people apparently think so, too, with Biden’s approval ratings up to 62%, including 11% of Trump voters. In some ways, Trump was a difficult act to follow. He was so dominant, and he left everything a mess. But in other ways, he is the easiest act to follow: all Biden has to do is be honest, competent and caring, and people think “Wow! Imagine that!”
That “prolonged period of liberal rule” depends on the Republican Party remaining trapped in a kind of darkness unappealing to the American majority. That depends on how long it will take American conservatives to dispel the darkness — the embrace of extremism and falsehoods that justify hatred — into which the majority of the Republican base has descended.
This darkness is shown by the devotion the base still shows for a President who waged a campaign to hold onto power even if that meant wielding a lie about the election to drive his followers to overthrow constitutional order.
It is shown by the feelings of the base toward Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Green, namely:
• wanting to punish Cheney for honoring her oath of office when she voted to impeach a president who, as she said quite rightly, had committed the greatest betrayal of the nation in our history.
• feeling positively about Rep. Green, the woman who endorsed the idea of assassinating the Speaker of the House, and who believes all sorts of loony notions that identify groups to hate.
Most Republican politicians are wedded to brokenness:
• half the Republican members of the House gave a standing ovation to Rep. Green, whom the Republican Party of old wouldn’t have touched;
• 43 out of 50 Republican Senators voted to acquit a President who had attacked the very heart of our constitutional democracy;
• And the state parties — such as Wyoming, North Carolina, Illinois — have voted to censure Republicans who acted with integrity regarding Trump’s impeachment.
That preponderant spirit of the Republican Party — intensely devoted the falsehoods that justify hatred — separates the Party from the American mainstream.
National polls have shown a widening gap between the views of Republicans and those of the rest of the nation. And now, despite the clear dominance in the Party of the Trumpian spirit, splits within the Republican world are widening. It’s reported many self-described Republican voters are leaving the party. Efforts have been launched by some conservatives to start a new party that stands for the things American conservatives used to stand for.
It is only a minority of the GOP that has rejected the Trumpism being enforced by the predominant Spirit. But these developments threaten to drain the Trumpian Republican Party of its electoral clout.
No American Party has driven itself into extinction since the Whigs broke apart over slavery in the 1850s, opening the way for the birth of the Republican Party. Never in my life has such a scenario seemed so plausible as now for the Republican Party.
If the darkness of the Trumpian spirit of the GOP is repellent to the American majority, then the return of Conservative America to power will require a conservative party with a different spirit.
The recent behavior of Republicans, it was widely said, made Marjorie Taylor Green the face of the Party. But decency and sanity still are widespread enough in America that this is not a face most Americans would accept.
How long will it take before the face American Conservatism presents to the nation is one most Americans can admire. The biggest unknown seems to be how many Republicans, caught up in the darkness into which they’ve been led, can come return to the better angels of their nature.
America needs a sane and constructive conservative political party. (No party can be entrusted with one-party rule indefinitely.) So I hope it doesn’t take too long.
Schmookler is a prize-winning author, many of whose works can be found at www.A BetterHumanStory.org. He writes a regular column for The News & Advance.
