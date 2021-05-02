Schmookler: Legal pot proves prohibition is a losing approach

Whether the beneficial potential of marijuana is realized depends on people understanding how to use it wisely. The wisest use of psychoactive drugs, I would argue, has a “sacramental” aspect—a view that shows respect for those drugs having an impact on the human spirit.

We know that alcohol has long been used sacramentally. (Wine is part of Christian communion, and is a central part of the Passover seder, the holiday meal that was Jesus’s Last Supper).

We know that tobacco was used sacramentally by the Native Americans (the first peoples to incorporate that drug into their culture). Ceremonial use, not chain-smoking.

And even caffeine has an important place in the history of Western consciousness, as shown by the pivotal cultural role played by Europe’s early coffee houses.

So what would the sacramental use of cannabis look like in the lives of adults?

For many Americans exposed to the demonization of marijuana — starting with the infamous “Reefer Madness” a few generations ago – it likely will seem strange to think that this drug could have any spiritual value.