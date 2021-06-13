Schmookler: One could see this test was coming

I argued that Trump’s threats to American democracy wouldn’t necessarily end “even after election day”:

“We should not forget how, in 2016, when he thought he was going to lose, Trump endangered the peace of the nation by claiming — entirely without basis in fact — that the elections were being ‘rigged’ against him. If Trump cannot avoid defeat,” I wrote, four and a half months before the election, “he’d apparently be willing to sow national discord by telling his followers that the defeat was illegitimate, that they’ve been robbed.”

Not only was it visible already then that Trump was preparing to propagate the Big Lie denying the legitimacy of his defeat and Biden’s victory, but also — in the weeks following the election — the falsehood of such claims was repeatedly and fully exposed in a series of post-election court cases, recounts, and audits.

In spite of all that, Trump’s Big Lie — to delegitimize what was called (by Trump’s own cyber-security chief) the “most secure” in our history — has proven to be a powerful and effective weapon in what has been a continuing assault on America’s constitutional democracy.

That lie was the essential fuel for the insurrectionary attack on the U.S. Capital, whose intent was to overturn a legitimate election;