Schmookler: The next battlefield in the war over democracy’s survival

All over the nation, Republican legislators in the states are passing bills — under the pretense of safeguarding “election integrity” — whose clear purpose is to erect barriers to voting that will disproportionately impact demographic groups (racial minorities, legal immigrants, the young, the poor) that vote disproportionately for Democrats.

The Republican Party has won the popular vote in only one presidential election since 1988 (2004). Today’s GOP has decided that its route to power lies not in finding ways to appeal to majority of Americans but in making it more difficult for the American majority to express itself at the polls.

(It is fitting that the brokenness of this assault on America’s basic principle of “the consent of the governed” is justified by the Republicans by another mighty tool of brokenness — a lie, specifically, by what is widely called the Big Lie: i.e. that the 2020 Election was “stolen.”)

And some Republican-controlled states are passing measures to enable their legislatures to overturn the will of even those who manage to vote. Thus are the Republicans waging their side of the battle.