Schmookler: Three sources of destructiveness

3) And then there is the third source of destruction — one that is unique in that it does have a moral dimension.

Morals pertain to creatures who make choices, and what has brought about the third major source of brokenness in our world is the emergence of a creature making a “choice” unprecedented in the history of life: namely, the choice about how to live. Humankind took the step, roughly 10,000 years ago, of extricating itself from the niche in which it evolved biologically, and inventing its own way of life.

That development — the likes of which had never happened in the three and a half billion years of Life-on-Earth — proved to have dangerous (and unintended) implications.

In nature, the interactions of the actors have been shaped to work for the whole system. Selection for life has regulated the interactions.

But between civilized societies, which everywhere arose in clusters where interaction was unavoidable, those interactions were inevitably unregulated. Inevitably: because

there was no naturally evolved order to make sure that the paths that got rewarded served the whole system; and

there could be no human-made order to make sure that the needs of the whole could be protected.