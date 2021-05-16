Schmookler: Under the banner of 'Life’s flourishing'

One might say that the big drama on this planet has been one of “the Living and the Dead.” The earth started out lifeless, and then something special happened: life arose.

An amazing grace: Once was dead, but it’s now alive.

It’s clear that in the conflict between Life and Death, we are naturally partisans:

We grieve the loss of loved ones.

We naturally strain ourselves to the utmost to get our heads out from under water and draw a breath again.

We celebrate life’s flourishing and are repelled by plague and famine and war.

Sometimes, we declare life to be “sacred.”

We’re on the side of Life.

Our religions reflect how much our values center around Life, e.g.:

“I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live” (Deut. 30:19).

“I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly” (John 10:10).

And someone’s having the ability to raise the dead increases our motivation to worship him.