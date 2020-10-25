Seeing our presidential choice through the prism of America’s crises

Our prototypical American (just emerging into our times) would find that America does have an good alternative in the incumbent’s opponent. Everything the challenger says indicates that he is prepared to respect the science, and institute measures that would get the United States onto a path to contain the virus as well as has been done in other advanced nations.

2) Another crisis — which looms hugely over the long term, but which already besets us in the form of unprecedented wildfires, intensifying hurricanes, and other extreme weather events — is the crisis of climate disruption.

Once again, the contrast between the two candidates could hardly be more stark.

The current President had promised to “Make America Great Again.” But just as that President made the United States “extraordinary” (but far from “great”) in his dealing with the pandemic — creating the national embarrassment of Americans being “pitied” by our traditional friends — so also has he made this nation extraordinary (but not in a good was) in how he’s dealt with the challenge of climate change: with his decision to make the United States the only nation not signatory to the Paris Accord on Climate Change, he made our nation a kind of global pariah, resented and disrespected.