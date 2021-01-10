The core problem on the right that needs addressing

2. They both have presidential ambitions.

We can assume that these men — equipped with the best of legal training — know full well both that their gambit to overturn the election is an assault on the constitutional order, and that it is completely futile.

They know Biden was the rightful winner of a legitimate election and — regardless of whatever political theater they enact — that Biden will be inaugurated Jan. 20.

In that context, the choice by these ambitious and highly intelligent men to enact this disgraceful political theater tells us something important: It is the judgment of the smartest Republicans that, years from now, the Republican base still will be choosing unprincipled liars to lead them.

America cannot be politically healthy so long as that remains true.

Yet Liberal America seems continually to regard the condition of the Republican base as no concern of theirs. Or to write them off as a lost cause.

“Not our concern” is what I encountered when I raised the alarm back in the ’90s about the poisoning of the minds of America’s conservatives by the likes of Rush Limbaugh.