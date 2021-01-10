The core problem on the right that needs addressing

Call it “The Problem of Herd Immunity.”
That is, the people on the right act like a herd, and they’ve developed an immunity to the truth.
It has been dispiriting to watch the Republican base get stampeded into an obviously false belief about the election being stolen.
It has been amazing to see people holding that belief even while the evidence just pours in — evidence of every kind, coming in from every direction — showing beyond any doubt that those claims of election theft are false.
Not only is it crystal clear what the truth is, but it is equally clear what the Trumpian Republican world has been gearing up to do for months before the election: sowing suspicions — transparently baseless — to ready the herd for believing those quite un-American lies.
No secret what they were up to — combining absurd claims about the dangers of mail-in ballots with a blatant effort to disable the U.S. Postal Service (and thus to impede the handling of all the mail-in ballots called for at a time of pandemic).
Yet despite those obvious truths — about both the election and the Trumpian attack on our constitutional process — the Republican cattle-drivers successfully drove three-fourths of the Republican herd got roped into running with the lie.
What this demonstrates is a whole lot of people — people we can probably assume are more sensible in their personal lives — have been vaccinated against political truth.
If the clear truth leads in one direction, and if the Republican cowboys driving the herd want them to go in a different direction, the truth will get trampled.
Maybe it won’t be heard. And even if heard, it won’t be believed.
It’s worth looking into how that immunity to the truth got developed. Maybe that understanding would afford some insight into how that dangerous kind of immunity might be eliminated.
Because it’s not OK for an important segment of the American electorate to operate as a herd that will believe whatever a bunch of Republican liars tell them.
It’s high time for Liberal America to stop ignoring the reservoir of political toxin.
Everyone who cares about America should look long and hard at what is shown by the choice by Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz to play leading roles in this week’s bogus attempted coup in Congress to overturn the results of the election.
Start with noting these two things about these senators:
1. Hawley and Cruz are among the smartest leaders the GOP has (with their law degrees from Yale and Harvard);
2. They both have presidential ambitions.
We can assume that these men — equipped with the best of legal training — know full well both that their gambit to overturn the election is an assault on the constitutional order, and that it is completely futile.
They know Biden was the rightful winner of a legitimate election and — regardless of whatever political theater they enact — that Biden will be inaugurated Jan. 20.
In that context, the choice by these ambitious and highly intelligent men to enact this disgraceful political theater tells us something important: It is the judgment of the smartest Republicans that, years from now, the Republican base still will be choosing unprincipled liars to lead them.
America cannot be politically healthy so long as that remains true.
Yet Liberal America seems continually to regard the condition of the Republican base as no concern of theirs. Or to write them off as a lost cause.
“Not our concern” is what I encountered when I raised the alarm back in the ’90s about the poisoning of the minds of America’s conservatives by the likes of Rush Limbaugh.
But, obviously, it was — and is — our concern: No one should forget that before there was a President Trump there was a Republican base that would choose a man like Trump to be President.
And “write them off” is what I’ve heard in recent years as I’ve warned that even if we get rid of the unspeakable president of these past four years, we still will be left with all those Americans who could watch his unspeakable debasement of his office and yet wholeheartedly support him.
But since the destiny of America is inescapably tied to the fate of the Republican base, it is dangerous to write them off. We are all in this boat together.
Admittedly, the necessary transformation of the consciousness of the Republican base will not be easily achieved — by decent leaders from Conservative America or by those on the other side.
But it is imperative the question at least be asked: How might that transformation be achieved?
So far as I know, I’m the only liberal columnist who focuses on communicating with a conservative audience.
It may well be that my approach is misguided and my efforts futile. But America needs for many others who care about the future of our nation to make the attempt.
However difficult, the effort must be made.
It would be folly to leave all these, our fellow citizens, to the unmercies of their manipulators.
Schmookler is a prize-winning author, many of whose works can be found at www.ABetterHumanStory.org. He writes a regular column for The News & Advance.
