The Issue of the Confederacy in America Today

The Civil War was a terrible bit of history, not least because it isn’t just history. It’s still with us.

That’s demonstrated by the ongoing controversies, in many places, over Confederate monuments and, like we’ve had lately in Shenandoah County where I live, over schools being named after Confederate generals. Demonstrated also by the Confederate flags one sees flying in people’s yards, or pasted on their vehicles.

I sometimes wonder what the people who fly the Stars and Bars would say that flag expresses for them. From my years living in the Shenandoah Valley, what I’d expect to hear is they see the Confederate cause as expressing a noble and brave spirit, defiant of tyranny and defending of the culture’s most basic values.

But whatever anyone’s intended meaning, that flag also is inescapably connected with the realities of history. It’s a history centered on a war that got precipitated by the secession from the Union of the slave states in response to the election to the Presidency of an anti-slavery candidate (Lincoln).

History makes it crystal clear that what that war was about — slavery.