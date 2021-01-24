The Issue of the Confederacy in America Today

The Civil War was a terrible bit of history, not least because it isn’t just history. It’s still with us.
That’s demonstrated by the ongoing controversies, in many places, over Confederate monuments and, like we’ve had lately in Shenandoah County, over schools being named after Confederate generals. It’s demonstrated by the Confederate flags one sees flying in people’s yards, or pasted on their vehicles.
I sometimes wonder what the people who fly the Stars and Bars would say that flag expresses for them. From my years living in the Shenandoah Valley, what I’d expect to hear is they see the Confederate cause as expressing a noble and brave spirit, defiant of tyranny and defending of the culture’s most basic values.
But whatever anyone’s intended meaning, that flag also is inescapably connected with the realities of history. It’s a history centered on a war that got precipitated by the secession from the Union of the slave states in response to the election to the Presidency of an anti-slavery candidate (Lincoln).
History makes it clear what the war was about — slavery.
That’s what the seceding states declared clearly during the months in which they committed themselves to fight that war rather than accept a government that opposed the expansion of slavery’s domain into the new lands of the United States.
One of the Confederacy’s best leaders (its Vice President, Alexander Stephens) called it “great moral truth” that the white man is superior to the Black, and that the subordination of the black to the white man is the Black’s “natural and moral condition.”
History shows the defense of slavery was the overriding purpose of practically every political effort the South made in the decades leading up to the Civil War — from the war with Mexico to the transcontinental railroad to the Fugitive Slave Act and Dred Scott.
The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 suffices to show the South had no principled concern with “states’ rights.” The notion the South had some such “noble cause” was a lie concocted right after the war by the South.
In addition, the Stars and Bars — the flag of the “Rebels” — consistently has expressed a spirit of lawlessness:
• The states that formed the Confederacy acted unconstitutionally when they decided — against the views of the President of the United States — they had the right to secede. Law obligated the South to assert in the Courts — the rights it claimed.
• Many in the South acted lawlessly to overthrow Reconstruction and to terrorize Blacks back into submission.
• And this month, the mixture of Confederate flags with Trump banners among the lawless insurrectionists — who overran the Capitol building and disrupted the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimate election — suggests that same disrespect for the law is connected with the persistent spirit of the Confederacy.
But those historic realities are not the way the people who nowadays fly the Stars and Bars see the Confederacy.
Seeing the Confederacy as heroic, they make heroes of Generals such as Stonewall Jackson, who fought for the “noble cause” of the Slave Power.
Hence the dilemma about the school names:
• The historic truth shows reasons why it’s regrettable for a community to choose school names that declare the Confederacy at the heart of that community’s identity.
• But changing the name of a school — such as Shenandoah County’s Stonewall Jackson High School — comes up against the persistent reality that the spirit of the Confederacy, albeit based on a false image, lives in the hearts and minds of a lot of people.
What’s the best way to deal with that dilemma, particularly in an area where pro-Confederacy allegiance still predominates?
It is important to remember: what matters is the spirit that dwells in the culture. And that culture gets defined much more fundamentally by what’s in the hearts and minds of the people than by names on buildings.
Just signaling a change that has not occurred, such as taking the name of a Confederate General off a building, doesn’t move the culture in the desired direction.
In Shenandoah County, it has apparently done the opposite — provoking a flare up that reinforces the very sense of identification it would be desirable to change. A “flare up” — with hundreds of citizens rising up to punish public servants from the county school board for their well-intentioned attempt to move the area toward a healthier relationship history, and with some important values.
What might have worked better to move hearts and minds?
Perhaps the establishment of a process of constructive conversation around the issues raised by question of renaming. A process structured to facilitate the issues being debated in a fashion that educates. Instead of a decision, a proposal to discuss.
My sense is the fine educators on the Shenandoah County School Board would be capable of fostering such a discussion.
What’s needed for greater peace to replace the conflict the Civil War still generates is education that enables the truth to gain ground against the lie.
Schmookler is a prize-winning author, many of whose works can be found at www.A BetterHumanStory.org. He writes a regular column for The News & Advance.