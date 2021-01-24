The Issue of the Confederacy in America Today

One of the Confederacy’s best leaders (its Vice President, Alexander Stephens) called it “great moral truth” that the white man is superior to the Black, and that the subordination of the black to the white man is the Black’s “natural and moral condition.”

History shows the defense of slavery was the overriding purpose of practically every political effort the South made in the decades leading up to the Civil War — from the war with Mexico to the transcontinental railroad to the Fugitive Slave Act and Dred Scott.

The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 suffices to show the South had no principled concern with “states’ rights.” The notion the South had some such “noble cause” was a lie concocted right after the war by the South.

In addition, the Stars and Bars — the flag of the “Rebels” — consistently has expressed a spirit of lawlessness:

• The states that formed the Confederacy acted unconstitutionally when they decided — against the views of the President of the United States — they had the right to secede. Law obligated the South to assert in the Courts — the rights it claimed.

• Many in the South acted lawlessly to overthrow Reconstruction and to terrorize Blacks back into submission.