The lie as a tool in the toolbox of evil

And without that lie still being believed by tens of millions, our nation would be far more able to repair the considerable damage that America has lately suffered on many levels.

Even mostly “good” people, deceived into believing a false picture of the world, can be led to serve evil.

But just as the lie is useful to evil in making the world more broken, so also do other forms of brokenness make people readier to believe the lie.

That big lie about the election, for example, should have been impossible to sell. Anyone well-connected with reality should have readily recognized its falsehood:

It was obvious to the whole world, except Trump’s followers, that even before the election Trump was waging a campaign to deceive his supporters about his likely upcoming defeat, to enable him to hold onto power despite his losing the election. It wasn’t hidden, it wasn’t even subtle. Trump clearly was determined either to win or to use the lie to overthrow the Constitution and defy “the will of the people.”