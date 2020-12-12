The Mind of the Bread Baker

We think of it as “the staff of life,” something quite basic. But really, our ancestors lived on this earth for countless thousands of years before anyone even thought of bread.

You’ve got to gather the grain;

you’ve got to grind it;

you’ve got to get it moist;

and then, there’s the miracle of the leavening process.

What kind of genius was it, I started to wonder, who first understood this whole process well enough to produce reliably the wonderful food of risen bread?

No doubt, it was by accident that the yeasts first entered the dough, landing invisibly from the breeze, feeding on the moistened grain the way that molds will make an open tomato furry with their growing filaments if you leave it sitting on a summer countertop.

But what kind of mind did it take to comprehend the living process that had occurred between the yeast and the wheat, and to be able to replicate it each day to give his or her family the staff of life?

Once, as I mixed my dough, I had an epiphany: The minds of those who conceived this process of turning grain into bread had themselves been cultivated by generations of experience turning earth into crops of food to eat.