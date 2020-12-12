The Mind of the Bread Baker

Years ago, when we lived in the city, I used to take my toddler son grocery shopping. I joked I took him to the supermarket because I wanted him to know where food really comes from.
“It’s not just something that’s there when you open the refrigerator,” I’d say, “you’ve got to go to the source, some place like Safeway, where it sits on the shelves.” He shouldn’t take our getting our daily bread for granted, I’d declare solemnly.
After we moved out to the mountains — to escape the city’s paved-over landscape into one more shaped by the hand of nature — my young son worked with me to carve some terraces out of the hillside to grow our own herbs and vegetables. We enriched the soil, planted our seeds, made sure our plants had the moisture they needed to thrive, and kept some seeds from one year’s harvest to plant the next.
The idea of his knowing where our food came from was no longer just a joke.
Then I took up the baking of bread. Why not? As a writer, I work at home and can easily manage its various phases. And is there anything that tastes better than bread fresh from the oven?
During the years I’ve been baking bread, it has gradually dawned on me what a marvelous invention this stuff is. We think of it as “the staff of life,” something quite basic. But really, our ancestors lived on this earth for countless thousands of years before anyone even thought of bread.
You’ve got to gather the grain;
you’ve got to grind it;
you’ve got to get it moist;
and then, there’s the miracle of the leavening process.
What kind of genius was it, I started to wonder, who first understood this whole process well enough to produce reliably the wonderful food of risen bread?
No doubt, it was by accident that the yeasts first entered the dough, landing invisibly from the breeze, feeding on the moistened grain the way that molds will make an open tomato furry with their growing filaments if you leave it sitting on a summer countertop. But what kind of mind did it take to comprehend the living process that had occurred between the yeast and the wheat, and to be able to replicate it each day to give his or her family the staff of life?
Once, as I mixed my dough, I had an epiphany: The minds of those who conceived this process of turning grain into bread had themselves been cultivated by generations of experience turning earth into crops of food to eat.
What I saw was this: the baker of bread is farming, and what he is growing is yeast.
Think of it:
The farmer tills his — or her — soil; the baker grinds the wheat into flour, preparing a special kind of “earth” for a particular kind of “crop.”
The farmer sows seed into his prepared soil; the baker adds yeast into the dough.
The seed that used to just fall onto the ground is now planted by the farmer; the fungus that used to biodegrade the grain seed in the earth now is brought by the baker to the feast of the seed ground up for the dough.
Like the irrigator of crops, the grower of yeast must assure there‘s enough moisture in the soil that’s been prepared. (It’s likely not coincidence that leavened bread was invented about 5,000 years ago by farming people living by the Nile River, a desert area where irrigation and the control of water were vital to survival.)
As the farmer needs warmth and sunlight for his crops to thrive, so the baker puts the leavened dough in the warm sunlight, or by the warm stones of an oven, to rise.
The farmer must be patient with the organic process of growth, waiting for the crops to mature before attempting to harvest. The baker also must bide his time, waiting at each stage for the dough to rise.
In his vision of the world, the baker of bread is a farmer, taking control of the growth of living stuff.
It was this breakthrough of mind — of farmer and bread baker, with its new conception of the relationship between the human and the living world — that laid the foundation for the human empire. It’s a vision of dominion that (across five millennia, for better and for worse) has brought us to where we are today: humankind so dominating the biosphere that we threaten the living systems that sustain us.
As my son and I came in from the terraces — where the pumpkin vines were spreading so rapidly we joked about their taking over the world — I carved for him a slice of the fresh-baked bread.
Savoring his food, he said, “Thanks, Dad, for the great bread!” “Hey, kid,” I replied, “I’m glad you love the bread. But don’t thank me. I just work here.”
The bread baker, I figured, ought to bear in mind where our food really comes from.
