The Mind of the Bread Baker

Years ago, when we lived in the city, I used to take my toddler son grocery shopping. I joked I took him to the supermarket because I wanted him to know where food really comes from.

“It’s not just something that’s there when you open the refrigerator,” I’d say, “you’ve got to go to the source, some place like Safeway, where it sits on the shelves.” He shouldn’t take our getting our daily bread for granted, I’d declare solemnly.

After we moved out to the mountains — to escape the city’s paved-over landscape into one more shaped by the hand of nature — my young son worked with me to carve some terraces out of the hillside to grow our own herbs and vegetables. We enriched the soil, planted our seeds, made sure our plants had the moisture they needed to thrive, and kept some seeds from one year’s harvest to plant the next.

The idea of his knowing where our food came from was no longer just a joke.

Then I took up the baking of bread. Why not? As a writer, I work at home and can easily manage its various phases. And is there anything that tastes better than bread fresh from the oven?