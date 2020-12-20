Two Paths for America: Which Will the Republican Voters Choose?

2. But the Republicans’ legal effort is really just pretend. What’s really going on is political theater, and the real audience is not judges but the Republican base. (Because the Republicans have learned over recent years that their base won’t require valid facts, or even respect for the Constitution.)

So even as their phony claims — of “fraud” and “stolen election” — fail in the courts, the Republicans’ effort is not fruitless. Not if their base buys the lie.

So what “fruit” do the Republicans seek to harvest even while suffering their extraordinary losing streak in the courts? Why do they sell the lie of the “stolen election,” despite knowing full well that Biden has won a clear victory in what has expertly been called the most “secure” election in our history?

Here’s the crux of the strategy:

1. The Republicans’ main goal is to make Biden fail. (That was, as we know, their top priority with the previous Democratic President, and they were pretty successful: the Republicans in Congress — with their across-the-board obstructionism — blocked almost everything Obama tried to enact legislatively.)