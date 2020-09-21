Scrapping the Electoral College is a bad idea

Let’s face an ugly possibility: President Trump could get elected a second time without winning the popular vote.
This surely would prompt another chorus of calls to scrap the Electoral College.
I think that would be a mistake.
I say that even as I acknowledge Trump has undermined the Electoral College’s legitimacy — not because he owes his election to it, but because of how he has behaved since taking office.
One of the Electoral College’s purposes is to broaden the president’s mandate and agenda by forcing candidates to appeal to different parts of the country and not just rack up votes in one region or a handful of states. But previous presidents who didn’t win the popular vote made a point of reaching out beyond the coalition that elected them and at least pretending to lead the country. Trump went a different way, effectively putting his thumb in the eye of those who didn’t vote for him. But that’s not an argument for getting rid of the Electoral College.
The first problem with its elimination is pragmatic. Electing presidents via popular vote would be a logistical disaster, rendering every recount a national recount. Moreover, eliminating the Electoral College would require a revision of the Constitution. That process almost surely would fail, and it certainly would be ugly.
Reasonable reformers understand this, which is why they propose a national compact by which states agree to direct their electors to vote in accordance with the national popular vote.
That would be better than outright repeal, partly because if the compact backfired, it easily could be reversed. But popular elections still would raise problems. Candidates would be incentivized to rack up huge majorities among their bases. An outright majority of votes could be gotten with populist appeals to a handful of highly urbanized states. If you’re a pure-democracy fetishist, that may sound fine. But how would it lessen polarization? I think polarization is what’s driving antipathy for the Electoral College.
For complicated reasons, parties and politicians increasingly act as if we live in a parliamentary democracy, casting ballots for a party more than a candidate. Presidential contenders encourage this by insinuating winning an election is all that’s required to implement their agenda.
Partisan legislators vote in near lockstep with their president when they’re of the same party and in opposition when they’re not. Our system wasn’t designed for this dysfunction.
The system of checks and balances was intended to foster stability and compromise while protecting the rights of political minorities and individual liberty. If you think government should only answer to the immediate desires of 50% plus one of voters, why have a Bill of Rights?
Such considerations are swept away when voters and parties have neither the interest nor the capacity to honor them.
The growing anger at the Electoral College comes from the desire all your political desires should be fulfilled without constraints simply by voting. But even parliamentary democracies don’t work this way. Few advanced democracies elect national leaders without some mediating process designed to filter out the unfit. Such mechanisms are arguably more important in our system because we combine the head of state and the head of government in one person. From this perspective, one could argue the Electoral College isn’t too strong, but too weak.
Regardless, the Electoral College is part of a system intended not to constrain democracy, but to channel it productively. Removing it would further centralize government and fuel the disordered politics driving the foolish effort to abandon the Electoral College.
Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.
