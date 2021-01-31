Cal Thomas: Biden: A liberal wolf in moderate sheep's clothing

Joe Biden was the safest choice for the left in advancing a liberal agenda. He put on the sheep’s clothing of a “moderate,” but underneath is a man whose policies have been revealed to comport with the Bernie Sanders wing of his party.

Say one thing and do another is a major reason so many have become cynical about politics and politicians. They increasingly want to spend more of our money on things that improve few lives, while imposing policies, such as stopping the Keystone XL Pipeline, which cost jobs.

That Keystone executive order earned condemnation from several labor unions that had endorsed Biden for president.

If spending and other liberal policies improved lives would they not have by now, considering our massive debt?

And yet they tell us the problems remain.

All they need is ever-higher taxes and more spending and all will be well.

On the question of private faith and public responsibilities, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has again made church teaching clear: “Many Catholics do not adequately understand that the social teaching of the Church is an essential part of Catholic faith.”